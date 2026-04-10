Delaware eyes India as key partner for economic growth, says Governor Matt Meyer (IANS interview)

Washington, April 10 (IANS) After his first official overseas trip, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer is betting on India’s economic rise to bring investment and innovation to his state, framing the partnership as a long-term economic strategy.

“This was my first foreign trip as governor. My first official trip,” Meyer told IANS in an exclusive interview, describing his recent India visit designed to prioritise substance over symbolism. “We… went on a trip that was all about building real relationships, not just doing stuff for media but real relationships that create real opportunity for Delaware and strengthen the broader partnership between India and the United States.”

For Meyer, the choice of India was deliberate. He described it as “the most populous country in the world, the largest democracy… and one of the most dynamic places in the world for innovation, talent, entrepreneurship, and growth.”

The trip spanned New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, and focused on attracting investment, building research partnerships and positioning Delaware as a destination for Indian companies looking to expand in the United States.

Meyer said the visit yielded “incredible accomplishment,” pointing to agreements in clean energy and advanced manufacturing. A Delaware-based company signed a deal with a major Indian solar energy provider to integrate hydrogen technologies into renewable energy systems. “It’s infusing hydrogen energy into the green solar energy… proliferating across India,” he said.

The governor also highlighted growing interest from Indian firms in establishing operations in Delaware. Referring to a renewable energy company, he said its executives are expected to visit the state “to begin site selection for manufacturing… that they’re now expanding to Delaware.”

Another potential investment came from an international medical air transport provider. “They’re interested in establishing operations in the United States. Like so many others, they’re choosing Delaware,” Meyer said.

A key outcome of the trip was a formal partnership between Hyderabad’s T-Hub and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, the state’s economic development agency. “That partnership is already delivering results… Indian startup companies… looking to grow beyond India’s borders… and American companies looking to partner to get into India’s markets,” Meyer said.

He also pointed to engagement with India’s technology industry body. “We had a great meeting with Nasscom’s leadership… and about 15 leading Indian companies,” he said, adding that some of those companies were already visiting Delaware to continue discussions.

Beyond business deals, Meyer framed the visit as part of a broader economic alignment between democracies. “When democracies work together across borders, we can create jobs together… expand opportunity… and… make progress on the biggest challenges facing the world,” he said.

He also reflected on India’s economic transformation. “The tremendous growth story that is India… the number of people… emerging out of poverty, building a middle class,” he said, adding that his objective was to ensure Delaware becomes part of that trajectory.

To Indian businesses, Meyer offered a direct pitch. Delaware, he said, is more than a legal domicile for corporations. “Delaware is the number one place for companies to incorporate… Over two thirds of the Fortune 500… have their corporate home in Delaware,” he noted.

“What we’re trying to tell them is that it’s not just a place to file your corporate legal work. It’s also a great place to open a headquarters… extremely business friendly… the public and private sector are hustling… to make sure your business can thrive and grow,” he added.

Meyer also emphasised the role of the Indian diaspora in shaping the state’s economic landscape. “Indian Americans come to Delaware, they thrive… in just about every sector…medical, legal, finance, IT and tech… chemical industry… and… the political space as well,” he said.

That success, he suggested, can serve as a bridge for future investment and collaboration. “How do we make sure that more Indians… choose Delaware?” he asked.

At the same time, Meyer offered a candid assessment of the broader policy environment. “I’m not a fan of many of our president’s policies… we need to reduce barriers… create incentives for Indian investors… and… lower the costs for Delaware companies going to India,” he said.

He acknowledged that federal actions could influence perceptions abroad. “I think it’s bad… there’s definitely a concern… that the things… are doing active harm to our relationship with… countries like India,” Meyer said.

Still, he underscored the importance of state-level engagement in sustaining ties. “America is not just what you see on TV… there are states here who are open for business,” he said, describing such outreach as a counterbalance to national policy uncertainties.

The visit also included meetings with senior Indian leaders, including the foreign minister and ministers handling science, technology and education, as well as state-level leadership in Maharashtra and Telangana, reflecting a multi-layered engagement strategy.

Looking ahead, Meyer said the trip should be seen as a starting point rather than a one-off initiative. “Our goal in this trip is for it to be a relationship… a leap forward in a continuing relationship between India and… Delaware,” he said.

Delaware’s outreach reflects a broader trend of US states increasingly engaging directly with foreign partners to attract investment, talent and technology. Despite its small size, Delaware plays an outsized role in global business due to its corporate-friendly legal system and concentration of registered companies.

--IANS

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