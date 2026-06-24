'A richly deserved honour': Hockey India congratulates Savita Punia on Padma Shri

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Hockey India congratulated veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia for being conferred with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Celebrating the achievement, Hockey India described Savita as a “true icon” of Indian sport and said the honour was a fitting recognition of her immense contribution to Indian hockey over more than a decade.

“A Padma Shri for a true icon. Indian women’s hockey stalwart Savita receives the Padma Shri from Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian sport. A richly deserved honour for a player who has guarded India’s goalpost with distinction for over a decade, inspiring millions through her excellence, resilience and leadership,” Hockey India wrote on X.

Reacting to the prestigious honour, an emotional Savita told IANS that the award was a matter of immense pride not only for her but also for her family and teammates who stood by her throughout her journey.

“I am feeling very good because it is a very big award in itself. When I started playing hockey, I never thought that my journey would be so long and that I would receive such a big individual honour. It is a big thing for me, my family and my team,” Savita said.

Reflecting on the challenges she faced during her career, she credited her family for helping her overcome difficult moments.

“There were many circumstances when I thought I would have to stop playing. But because of the support of my family, I continued my hockey journey. Today my family is here with me, and everyone is very happy. Being a girl from a middle-class family, getting so much support from my parents feels very special,” she added.

Savita said her journey should serve as an inspiration for young girls across the country.

“A good example is set for everyone that if Savita can do it, then our girls can also do it. This feels very good. If you are in any field, you should have passion, dedication and patience. Today’s generation wants quick outcomes, but in sports you face many challenges and struggles. Injuries are a big part of the game. There is no shortcut to success. You have to be patient and work hard,” she said.

One of the most accomplished goalkeepers in Indian hockey history, Savita made her senior international debut at the age of 20 and has since established herself among the world’s finest custodians. Her composure, consistency and leadership have been instrumental in India’s rise on the global stage.

In 2025, she became only the second Indian goalkeeper after PR Sreejesh to complete 300 international caps, underlining her longevity and excellence at the highest level.

Savita played a crucial role in India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, a campaign that transformed the profile of women’s hockey in the country. She was also a key member of the teams that competed at the Rio Olympics and reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup.

As captain, Savita led India to a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and guided the side to the FIH Nations Cup title. Under her leadership, India also clinched back-to-back Women’s Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2023 and 2024.

Savita received the Arjuna Award in 2018 and was named Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Player of the Year in both 2022 and 2023. She also won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award in three consecutive seasons, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, further cementing her legacy as one of India’s greatest-ever goalkeepers.

--IANS

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