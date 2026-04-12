A. R. Rahman, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant mourn the demise of Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) The music fraternity is mourning the loss of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday.

Following her demise, members of the music industry took to social media, and expressed their grief.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the late singer. He wrote in the caption, “She lives forever with her voice and aura ..What an artist @asha.bhosle (sic)”.

Rahman has worked with the late singer on many songs including ‘Rangeela Re’, ‘Tanha Tanha’ and ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a collage of pictures of the late singer. It features a timeline of her pictures from childhood. He wrote, “Without a doubt, one of the very greatest of all time. In Memoriam #Asha Bhosle Ji. The last of the four titans, the pillars of classic Indian film music”.

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal took to his Instagram, and shared a monochromatic throwback picture of the late singer. He penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “The voice that once turned silence into soul, has now become silence itself. With the passing of Asha Bhosle, the world hasn’t just lost a singer, it has lost an era, a feeling, a heartbeat that lived inside millions of songs. Her voice wasn’t just heard, it was felt, in heartbreak, in love, in longing, in celebration. Generations didn’t just grow up listening to her, they grew up feeling through her. Today, the melodies feel heavier. The silence feels louder. But legends like her don’t leave, they echo. In every note, in every memory, in every heart that ever found comfort in her songs. Rest in eternal music. Prayers to Family. Har Har Mahadev”.

Music composer Salim Merchant wrote, “An era doesn’t end, it echoes forever. Thank you, Asha ji , for giving soul to every note you touched”.

Music composer Leslee Lewis said in a statement, “Asha ji was not just a voice. She was fire. She was mischief. She was longing. She was everything a song could ever hope to become. And the scary part… she made it all look effortless. There will never be another like her. She could walk into any genre, any mood, any era, and own it within seconds. Not adapt, own. For people like me who grew up listening to her, she wasn’t distant. She was everywhere. In our homes. In our headphones”.

“In our heartbreaks. In our happiest moments. You didn’t ‘play’ an Asha Bhosle song… you lived inside it. As a composer, I’ve always believed that a song finds its destiny through the voice that carries it. With Asha ji, songs didn’t just reach somewhere, they exploded into memory. A sound that defined generations. A presence that made music feel alive. But even in this pain, there is gratitude. That we existed at the same time. That we got to hear her. Learn from her. Be shaped by her. Asha ji hasn’t left. She has just become part of everything we will ever create”, he added.

Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani wrote on social media, “The news of Asha ji’s passing away has just stopped time for me right now. She has always been synonymous with music for me…she has lived in my heart since I can remember. Not a day goes by that I don’t hear her voice. It was my privilege to have met her a few times. Memories of conversations and sweet laughter. Om Shanti”.

Mahesh Kale said in a statement, “Asha tai has always been one such person for me. Of course, she has lived a glorious life of 92 years, but accepting this truth in itself feels like a task for me right now. The personal connection I share is that I address her as ‘Atya’, as she is my Guruji’s sister. I’ve seen her visit his home in the 90s to tie a Rakhi to him, and later, we crossed paths again when she appeared as a guest judge on a reality show that I was judging”.

“The hallmark of a true legend or a great person is their ability to put you at such disarming ease that you begin to forget who they really are. Asha tai had that rare quality. She even invited me over, saying, ‘If you like to eat, I love to cook... I will cook for you’. She would say, ‘If you come to Dubai, visit my restaurant’. She also mentioned that she would love to hear me sing someday. And as I was leaving, she said, ‘Come home, I’ll cook for you, I’ll feed you... and then you can sing for me’”, he added.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

The singer was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

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