'Like a political miracle': Slovakia's Fico congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest serving Prime Minister

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday congratulated PM Modi on becoming India’s longest continuously serving democratically elected Prime Minister, terming it as a "political miracle".

Addressing a joint press meet in Bratislava along with PM Modi following their bilateral discussions, Fico lauded his Indian counterpart's leadership skills and India becoming a leading power during his tenure.

"I cannot omit the political stability which you represent Mr Prime Minister in India. I congratulate you to the fact that you are the longest serving Prime Minister in India," said Fico.

"Consecutively for 12 years, in such a difficult environment, when you have so many political parties in such a comprehensive environment, this is like a political miracle. I want to congratulate you for this," he added.

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron had congratulated Prime Minister Modi for becoming the longest serving Prime Minister of India since its Independence.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' event in Nice, Macron described Prime Minister Modi's presence at the venue as a matter of great honour for France.

"Prime Minister, I would like to congratulate you for being here, but also because a few days ago you became the Prime Minister with the longest serving time since the Independence of India, this long run says a lot about your determination, the strength of your country and its wonderful.... we are very proud that you are here," President Macron said.

Over the past one week, PM Modi has received congratulatory messages from several Heads of State and Government from across the world on becoming India’s longest continuously serving democratically elected Prime Minister.

PM Modi is paying a State Visit to the Slovak Republic at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Slovak Republic since the country's independence in 1993.

In Bratislava, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the historic castle, followed by the delegation level and one-on-one meetings with Fico.

During the visit, PM Modi will also interact with Slovak business leaders along with Fico to deepen economic engagement, boost investment flows and expand cooperation across important sectors such as transportation, renewable energy, emerging technology and defense productions. Prime Minister Modi will also hold talks with the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace who will be hosting a state banquet in honour of the Indian leader.

"India and Slovakia share a very warm and cordial relationship. Bilateral engagements span across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, defence, space, nuclear, digitalization, cyber security, skill development, academic and cultural exchanges. Bilateral relations between India and Slovakia have gathered momentum in the recent years, marked by reciprocal high-level political exchanges from both sides," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

--IANS

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