Sanchita Ugale suicide: Aanchal Khurana points to growing work pressures impacting actors’ mental health

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Aanchal Khurana, who predominantly works in television, has linked the suicide of actress Sanchita Ugale to the work pressure that grips the creative industry.

On Monday, Aanchal took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself, as she highlighted the issues that actors face.

She said, “Another actor has committed suicide. It's a 30 year old organization. The channel needs TRP, the producer needs to save budget and the audience needs entertainment. But have you ever thought about what an actor goes through? One small thing, replacement. If you don't sleep with someone, then replacement. If you argue with someone and save your self-respect, then replacement. Or your days will be cut. Have you ever thought about what an actor is going through? Or the people who are committing suicide on influencers. Every morning we wake up with hope”.

Sanchita Ugale,who was known for ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, reportedly passed away by suicide. As per the police reports, the 22-year-old actress died by suicide at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building, Aachole Village, in Nalasopara East. The incident took place on June 14 between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree.

After being alerted, family members and locals rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead-on arrival. Police arrived at the scene shortly after being informed and conducted an inquest report before sending the body for post-mortem examination. Officials have stated that a detailed investigation is being conducted from all possible angles.

She further mentioned that channel producers are only concerned about the profits, and couldn’t care less about the actors.

She went on, “We give auditions, and every evening after comparison and rejection, we go to sleep. Everyone says, ‘Be strong’. But no one tells you how long you have to be strong. And how many times you have to be strong. And as far as channel producers are concerned, they are the most selfish people. They don't see anything above their profit and benefits. Trust me, it has happened to me too. If your audition is good, you are a performer. But they will still reject you for 1000 rupees. 1000 rupees. Or you are not ready to give a line to someone”.

“You are not ready to do anything with someone. They will replace you. That is so easy for them. I request you all. Whenever you feel that life is over. Nothing will happen now. Please go home. That's exactly what I do. Right now I am in Delhi with my parents. Because I was also under a lot of pressure and stress. I will eat this depression alone. And trust me, neither the producer nor the channel will benefit. They are the most selfish people. Please stay close to your family”, she added.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, Machhindra Ugale, Aachole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

--IANS

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