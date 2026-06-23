'A massive boost for the future of women cricketers’: Tendulkar hails ICC's post-pregnancy return guidelines

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has welcomed the International Cricket Council's newly launched post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines, describing the initiative as a major step forward for women's cricket and athlete welfare.

Reacting to the ICC's announcement on social media, Tendulkar praised the governing body's efforts to create a more supportive environment for female cricketers balancing motherhood and professional sport.

"Exceptional batting by the ICC. Empowerment in sport is about ensuring that a player's journey, in all phases, is supported with the right framework.

"Seeing the transition from 'choosing between' to 'doing both' is proof that we are playing the game the right way. A massive boost for the future of women cricketers worldwide," Tendulkar posted on X.

The ICC on Monday unveiled its Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines, a comprehensive framework aimed at helping female cricketers safely and confidently resume competitive cricket after childbirth. The initiative forms part of the ICC's broader 100% Cricket programme, which seeks to accelerate the growth of the women's game and improve support systems for players.

Central to the framework is a six-step pathway, Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return and Refine, designed to guide athletes through recovery, medical assessments, progressive training, cricket-specific conditioning and their eventual return to competition.

The guidelines also recommend that every player be assigned a dedicated case manager, usually a doctor or physiotherapist, to coordinate medical care and support throughout pregnancy and the return-to-play process. Regular review meetings at key stages, including pregnancy, post-childbirth recovery and reintegration into cricket, have also been proposed.

In addition, the ICC has emphasised a player-centred approach involving multidisciplinary support teams comprising medical experts, physiotherapists, strength and conditioning coaches, psychologists, dietitians, coaches and family support networks.

The policy further underlines the importance of player privacy, stating that decisions regarding public pregnancy announcements should remain solely with the player and that member boards should not require pregnancy testing.

The move has been widely welcomed across the cricket community, particularly as more female cricketers choose to start families during their playing careers.

West Indies leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, who returned to international cricket after becoming a mother and is currently playing in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, also endorsed the initiative, saying it allows players the opportunity to have a family and continue pursuing their cricketing ambitions.

The ICC believes the guidelines will help member boards create environments where motherhood and elite-level cricket can coexist, enabling more women to remain in the game while making informed choices about their careers and personal lives.

--IANS

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