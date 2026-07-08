A legacy of service, a vision for future: Rashtra Sevika Samiti observes ‘Sankalp Diwas’

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Marking 90 years of service, dedication, and nation-building, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Delhi Prant, through its intellectual forum, Medhavini Sindhu Srijan, organised a dignified Sankalp Diwas programme at Sir Shankar Lal Concert Hall to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Samiti's founder and first chief, Lakshmibai Kelkar.

Dedicated to celebrating the organisation's nine-decade journey, the programme paid tribute to Lakshmibai’s ideals of national service, women's awakening and social commitment.

Sevikas, academicians, social workers and citizens reaffirmed their resolve to work for society and the nation while carrying forward the legacy of service, values and dedication envisioned by the founder.

The programme's theme was introduced by Prof. Nisha Rana, Medhavini Prant Sanyojika, while the keynote address was delivered by Alka Inamdar, Akhil Bharatiya Sah-Karyavahika of Rashtriya Sevika Samiti.

The event was graced by the National Commission for Women Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, as the Chief Guest, while New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj presided over the programme.

Distinguished guests included Mukul Kanitkar, Member of the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Team of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prof. V. S. Negi, President of DUTA, Prof. Charu Kalra and Anju Ahuja. During the programme, nine distinguished women from diverse fields were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to society and public service.

Addressing the gathering, Vijaya Rahatkar said that when the women of the nation take a pledge, not only society but the entire nation transforms.

She said the world would measure India's strength not merely by its economy but by the power of its women, describing Viksit Bharat 2047 as a collective national commitment.

Highlighting the achievements of Indian women, she said they are excelling in every field, including science, space, technology and medicine, and their growing participation is shaping the country's future.

Mukul Kanitkar said Indian women are making their mark and providing leadership across the world, expressing confidence that the coming century would be the century of women's leadership.

He emphasised that embracing modernity does not require abandoning India's ancient traditions and cultural values.

Referring to the ideals of great personalities, he said true worship lies not in rituals but in striving to imbibe and practice their ideals in everyday life.

Presiding over the programme, Bansuri Swaraj said that when individuals understand their true identity and cultural roots, no force can shake them.

She asserted that India does not need to borrow the ideas of feminism and equality from the West, as the country's own civilisational values have always upheld the dignity and strength of women.

She added that, through motherhood, creativity, and leadership, women would shape the nation's future, describing them as both mentors and the foundation on which a strong India is built.

In her keynote address, Alka Inamdar said Rashtriya Sevika Samiti has emerged as the world's largest women's organisation with nearly 5,000 branches. She stated that Hindutva is both India's cultural identity and the nation's identity.

Stressing the pivotal role of women in nation building, she said a woman's foremost responsibility is to nurture values within the family while actively contributing to society and national development.

She noted that women are the first educators of future generations and play a decisive role in shaping character, culture and national consciousness.

Calling upon women to remain rooted in Indian values while participating confidently in every sphere of national life, she urged them to dedicate themselves to selfless service, social harmony, and nation-building in accordance with the ideals of Vandaniya Mausiji.

The programme concluded with participants collectively resolving to strengthen the enduring tradition of service, values and dedication that has defined Rashtriya Sevika Samiti over the past 90 years and to continue working towards the vision of a strong, self-reliant and developed India.

--IANS

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