8000 medical procedures carried out by India's HADR mission in Venezuela during 'Operation Amistad’

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Under the just-concluded ‘Operation Amistad,’ India’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, the Indian Army’s Field Hospital provided critical assistance and care to hundreds of earthquake-impacted persons, carrying out over 8000 medical procedures and laboratory investigations, including over 20 major surgeries.

As the Indian contingent returned home on Friday after the highly successful operation, Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely help, support and solidarity.

On June 26, two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carried to Venezuela a 41-member contingent from the Indian Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital Unit, comprising surgeons, anaesthesiologists, orthopaedic surgeons, dental and other physicians, paramedical staff and support personnel; along with two Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) Cubes, which are state-of-the-art modular and portable mobile mini-hospitals designed for rapid disaster response; six tonnes of essential medicines and medical equipment, and 30 tonnes of emergency relief supplies, including tents, solar lamps, portable water purifiers, and generator sets.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the government of India conveys its sincere appreciation to the government of Venezuela for the assistance and cooperation extended to the Indian contingent throughout the mission.

“Operation Amistad underscores the enduring friendship and solidarity between India and Venezuela and reflects India’s abiding commitment to stand steadfastly with partner countries in difficult times, in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ‘The World Is One Family’,” said the MEA.

A farewell ceremony was held at the 'Simon Bolivar' International Airport in La Guaira, where Venezuela's Vice Minister for International Communication, Rander Pena, thanked the Indian staff and India's Ambassador to Venezuela, P K Ashok Babu.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, expressed gratitude to health professionals from India and lauded their work, as they provided medical assistance to the people of Venezuela at the field hospital set up by the Indian Army. He thanked PM Modi for extending help to Venezuela.

–IANS

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