70 people detained, 50 cops injured as CJP protestors turn violent

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Over 70 people were detained and multiple FIRs registered by the Delhi Police on Monday in the aftermath of violent, unruly protests by CJP activists and their political supporters on Parliament Street and nearby high-security locations that left at least 50 law enforcers injured, an official said.

The police said that they are examining CCTV footage and mobile videos to register FIRs against those who indulged in unapproved and violent demonstrations on Parliament Street and other locations in the high-security zone.

“The Delhi Police is registering separate FIRs based on the complaints they are receiving from different places,” said an official.

Trouble broke out in the forenoon when supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been staging protests at Jantar Mantar since June 20 over alleged irregularities in NEET, tried to march towards Parliament without permission.

The protesters broke through barricades and turned violent, prompting a pushback by Delhi Police personnel, who used mild force to prevent them from illegally moving towards Parliament. The clashes resulted in injuries to some protestors and at least 50 police personnel.

Later in the day, the Delhi Police urged the CJP activists and its supporters to “exercise restraint and continue their demonstrations peacefully”.

Additional Police Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan, in a video message, said, “The Delhi Police appeals to all protesters to exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and law and order. All protesters are requested to conduct their demonstrations peacefully.”

“They should not engage in any illegal or violent activities and must comply with the instructions given by the police personnel deployed on duty,” he added.

Earlier, New Delhi DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Sachin Sharma had categorically stated on Sunday evening that the CJP has neither applied for nor received any permission to march towards Parliament.

Ahead of the CJP’s illegal march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday, multiple Metro stations were shut as protesters made their way to Jantar Mantar to join the demonstration.

Three Delhi Metro station gates were temporarily closed on Monday morning ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned march to Parliament, as thousands of supporters began gathering at Jantar Mantar for the "Chalo Sansad" protest.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), entry and exit gates at Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth Metro stations were briefly closed as a precautionary measure in view of the proposed march.

--IANS

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