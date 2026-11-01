November 01, 2026 4:34 PM हिंदी

5th T20I: Ishan Kishan completes 2000 runs in format, becomes third fastest Indian to reach milestone

5th T20I: Ishan Kishan completes 2000 runs in format, becomes third fastest Indian to reach milestone

Hamilton, Nov 1 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan completed his 2000 runs in T20I cricket during the fifth match against New Zealand at the Seddon Park here on Sunday.

Kishan, who had a quiet series so far and missed a couple of games due to injury, hit an impressive 61 from 32 balls to get to the milestone. He has also become the third-fastest Indian to complete 2000 runs in the shortest international format in terms of balls taken.

The canny left-handed batter completed his 2000 T20I runs in 1345 balls, as Abhishek holds the India record, having got there in 1024 balls as Surya is second with 1164 deliveries taken to score 2000 runs.

Coming into the fifth match, Kishan had scores of 1 and 0 in the first and fourth T20I he played and missed the middle two due to a low-grade right adductor strain. He needed 45 runs to get to 2000 runs, and he achieved the mark with a strong showing in the final rubber.

He got there when he hit Mitchell Santner for a helicopter hit four towards mid-wicket before he slammed a six to complete his 14th T20I fifty. Kishan is the third fastest Indian to complete 2000 T20I runs, only behind modern-day maverick Abhishek Sharma and axed T20I captain and India's own 360-degree star Suryakumar Yadav.

Kishan's stay eventually came to an end on 61 from 32 balls when he was dismissed by incoming Blair Tickner. He was caught at deep mid-wicket by Nathan Smith, but enjoyed his time in the middle, having smashed five sixes and as many fours.

Earlier, India were asked to bat first after New Zealand won the toss for the first time in the series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakravarthy returned for India as Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel made way. For New Zealand, Tickner was in for Matthew Fisher.

--IANS

vm/bc

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