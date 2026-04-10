April 10, 2026 11:28 PM हिंदी

4.05 lakh PNG connections gasified, not LPG: Petroleum Ministry

4.05 lakh PNG connections gasified, not LPG: Petroleum Ministry

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Petroleum Ministry on Friday clarified that in today's press briefing, it was inadvertently stated that over 4.05 lakh new LPG connections have been gasified over the last five weeks.

“It is clarified that the figure pertains to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, not LPG connections. Progress on PNG connections has also been shared in recent press briefings and press releases,” the ministry stated, adding that “the error is regretted”.

Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, and no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships even as LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation.

As many as 4.05 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and about 4.41 lakh additional customers have also registered for new connections.

Consumers are encouraged to use alternative fuels such as PNG and electric cooktops. All citizens are urged to conserve energy during the current situation.

Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG and rely only on official sources for information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

Online LPG bookings have increased to about 98 per cent, with Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries rising to around 92 per cent to prevent diversion at the distributorship level.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has prioritised domestic LPG and PNG supply, particularly for hospitals and educational institutions.

Enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. More than 3800 raids were conducted, and about 450 cylinders were seized across the country on Thursday.

Till date, around 1.2 lakh raids have been conducted, over 57,000 cylinders have been seized, more than 950 FIRs have been registered, and 229 persons have been arrested.

Public sector oil marketing companies have strengthened surprise inspections and issued over 2100 show-cause notices, imposed penalties on 204 LPG distributorships and suspended 53 distributorships.

More than 18,000 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in website

States have also been advised to facilitate the new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption, a statement said.

--IANS

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