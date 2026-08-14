4 criminal cases, several tax disputes pending against Shiprocket and its subsidiaries, shows DRHP

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) IPO-bound Shiprocket has disclosed multiple pending criminal and tax-related proceedings involving the company and its subsidiaries in its offer documents.

Legal proceedings disclosed by the company could also attract investor attention. Shiprocket is involved in four criminal cases with claims amounting to Rs 5.39 crore, along with two criminal and seven tax-related proceedings.

Its subsidiaries are facing an additional criminal case and three tax proceedings involving claims worth Rs 2.34 crore.

Separately, a criminal case filed in 2022 names Shiprocket co-founders Saahil Goel and Gautam Kapoor, director Arjun Sethi and Chief Financial Officer Kumar Tanmay.

The case includes allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The matter remains pending before the courts.

The e-commerce logistics and enablement platform’s DRHP showed that the company reported a net loss of Rs 79.2 crore in FY26, slightly higher than the Rs 74.4 crore loss recorded in FY25.

However, the figure marks a substantial improvement from the Rs 595.1 crore loss posted in FY24.

The company's revenue growth has remained robust. Revenue from operations rose 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,024.1 crore in FY26, matching the 24 per cent growth achieved in FY25.

However, profitability remains a key challenge. In its disclosures, Shiprocket said ongoing investments in expanding its merchant base, building new products, developing artificial intelligence capabilities and scaling emerging businesses could continue to weigh on earnings in the near term.

The company is also heavily dependent on third-party service providers. Merchant solution costs accounted for nearly 69.4 per cent of its total expenses in FY26, while its top 10 vendors contributed more than 55 per cent of these costs.

Since Shiprocket does not have exclusive arrangements with logistics partners, it faces risks including higher operating costs, service disruptions and the possibility of partners prioritising competing platforms.

Competitive pressures also remain intense. The company operates in a crowded market that includes e-commerce marketplaces, logistics firms and technology aggregators.

At the same time, Shiprocket is seeking to expand its cross-border business, a segment that presents growth opportunities but also execution and scaling risks.

The company's initial public offering will open for subscription on August 12 and close on August 14, while the anchor investor portion is scheduled to open on August 11.

--IANS

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