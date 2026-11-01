November 02, 2026 12:17 AM हिंदी

'31 is the new 21': Sindhu celebrates Hylo Open success, credits Hanuman Ji

'31 is the new 21': Sindhu celebrates Hylo Open success, credits Hanuman Ji (Credit: BWF/Badminton Photo)

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu celebrated her second title of the season with a special message on social media after winning the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Germany on Sunday, thanking the country for its support and crediting Hanuman Ji for guiding her through the highs and lows of her career.

Sindhu used the German phrase ‘Danke schön’ to start the tweet, which means ‘thank you very much’ in English. Sindhu used it to express her gratitude after securing the title in Germany. She also made a light-hearted reference to her age, saying “31 is the new 21”, as she celebrated another achievement at 31. The Indian shuttler credited Hanuman Ji for being with her through both successful and difficult phases.

“Danke schön, GERMANYYYYY!!!!!!!. They say 31 is the new 21. I’m not going to argue. Through every high and every low, by Hanuman Ji’s grace. Still chasing. Always,” Sindhu wrote on X.

Sindhu defeated Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the women’s singles final to win the USD 500,000 tournament in Saarbrucken. The second-seeded Indian wrapped up the contest in 39 minutes against the eighth-seeded Dane.

The former world champion dominated the final with her sharp stroke-play, deceptive shots and effective net game. She made a confident start in the opening game and gradually took control of the rallies to secure it 21-12.

Sindhu carried the momentum into the second game, opening up a 6-3 lead before extending her advantage to 17-11. She eventually sealed the title on her first championship point after Kjærsfeldt committed a net error.

The victory marked Sindhu’s second title of the season after her Japan Open triumph in July. She had also finished runner-up at the French Open last week.

With the Hylo Open title, Sindhu earned 9,200 ranking points, strengthening her bid to qualify for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.

--IANS

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