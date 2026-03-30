2nd WODI: Mooney, spinners guide Australia to 90-run win over WI, takes 2-0 series lead

knock and the spinners’ domination helped Australia Women extend their hold over the West Indies with a commanding 90-run victory in the second ODI, securing the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

After being put to bat, Australia’s innings found stability through Mooney, who marked her return with a composed 65 off 104 deliveries. The left-hander anchored the innings at a time when wickets fell intermittently, ensuring the visitors had a platform to build on. Contributions from Phoebe Litchfield (46) and Georgia Wareham (39) added substance, but a mid-innings slowdown saw Australia slip to 140 for 5.

The recovery, however, was swift and decisive. Nicola Carey (30*) Alana King (26*) stitched together an unbroken 55-run stand that lifted Australia to a competitive 269 for 7.

Windies skipper Hayley Matthews was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets.

Chasing 270, West Indies showed early intent. Openers Qiana Joseph (29) and Matthews (45) put together a promising stand, hinting at a more resolute approach than in the series opener. But once the partnership was broken, the innings unravelled rapidly.

The game shifted dramatically with a burst of wickets. Matthews’ fall led to a collapse, as Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin were dismissed in quick order. What was once a stable 94/2 became a dire situation for the hosts as Australia’s spin bowlers intensified their pressure.

Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, and King operated precisely through the middle overs, varying their pace and taking just enough wickets to induce errors. Wareham was especially effective, claiming three wickets, while Gardner matched that total with vital strikes that prevented any chance of recovery.

Attempts to counterattack proved fleeting. Chinelle Henry briefly threatened with a brisk cameo that included a towering six, but her dismissal epitomised the lack of sustained resistance. A mix-up led to the run-out of Shemaine Campbelle, further worsening the slide, while lower-order wickets fell in a cluster of soft dismissals.

Despite Afy Fletcher scoring an unbeaten 32, the West Indies' target stayed out of reach as they were dismissed for 179 in 46 overs.

The result not only confirmed Australia’s series victory but also extended their impressive record against West Indies, maintaining a consistent dominance in the format.

Brief Scores: Australia 269/7 in 50 overs (Beth Mooney 65, Phoebe Litchfield 46; Hayley Matthews 3-40, Afy Fletcher 2-44) beat West Indies 179 all out in 46 overs (Hayley Matthews 45, Afy Fletcher 32; Georgia Wareham 3-29, Ashleigh Gardner 3-34) by 90 runs.

--IANS

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