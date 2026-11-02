2nd Unofficial Test: NZ A’s lower order frustrates India after Mukesh, Siraj heroics

Christchurch, Nov 2 (IANS) India A’s bowlers were made to work hard for their wickets as New Zealand A’s lower order turned the contest around on Day 3 of the second unofficial Test at Hagley Oval, stretching their first-innings total to 424 and securing a 78-run lead on Monday. India A reached 32 for no loss in their second innings at stumps, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and B Sai Sudharsan reducing the deficit to 46.

The day had begun with New Zealand A firmly placed at 218/3, but Mohammed Siraj wasted little time in breaking the resistance, dismissing Matthew Boyle for 110 with the first delivery of the morning. Devdutt Padikkal pulled off a sharp one-handed catch at slip to bring an end to the 208-run partnership.

Siraj struck again after the introduction of the second new ball, removing Dean Foxcroft for 93, just seven short of a century. Mukesh Kumar followed up by getting wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay caught behind, leaving the hosts under pressure after a productive start to the day.

India A appeared to have seized control when Mukesh continued to trouble the batters and completed a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/87. Siraj claimed four wickets for 118, while Washington Sundar accounted for the other dismissal.

However, the visitors could not wrap up the innings quickly. A missed opportunity to dismiss Fraser Sheat, dropped by R Smaran off Akash Deep, proved costly as the New Zealand A lower order dug in. Sheat went on to make 40, while Kristian Clarke contributed 41 and Hay had earlier added 31.

The final-wicket pair of Jayden Lennox and Jarrod McKay frustrated India A for an extended period, adding 55 runs and pushing the hosts well beyond the visitors’ first-innings score. McKay remained composed for his 33 off 75 balls before Washington bowled him, bringing the innings to a close at 424. Lennox’s resistance helped ensure New Zealand A finished with a sizeable advantage.

India A then had 11 overs to negotiate before close of play. Jaiswal, who had endured a difficult run in the earlier innings on the tour, looked more assured and was unbeaten on 20, while Sudharsan finished the day on 11. The pair avoided any late setbacks to take India A to 32/0.

With the final day’s play remaining, India A will need to build a substantial second-innings total and turn their 46-run deficit into a challenging target for the hosts.

Brief Scores: India A 346/10 and 32/0 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 20*, Sai Sudharsan 11*) trail New Zealand A 424/10 (Matthew Boyle 110, Dean Foxcroft 93, Mukesh 5-87, Mohammed Siraj 4-118) by 46 runs

--IANS

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