October 31, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

2nd Unofficial Test: Jurel hits 99 not out as India A recover to 291/7 against NZ A

2nd Unofficial Test: Jurel hits 99 not out as India A recover to 291/7 against NZ A

Christchurch, Oct 31 (IANS) Skipper Dhruv Jurel stood firm with an unbeaten 99 to steer India A out of trouble and take them to 291/7 on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Jurel’s composed knock, coupled with Devdutt Padikkal’s fluent 80, helped the visitors recover from a dramatic middle-order collapse after New Zealand A had seized control with a flurry of wickets.

India A’s innings got off to a disastrous start when Fraser Sheat struck in the opening over, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a four-ball duck. However, Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan ensured there was no further damage before lunch, stitching together a 91-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sudharsan looked comfortable during his 41 off 63 deliveries but departed shortly after the break, caught by Mitchell Hay off Jarrod McKay. Yash Rathod’s brief stay ended at 13 when he edged Brett Randell to the wicketkeeper, leaving India A at 131/3.

Padikkal continued to dictate terms with an assured innings featuring 12 boundaries, bringing up a valuable half-century. His dismissal for 80, bowled by Sheat, triggered India’s biggest setback of the day as the visitors slipped from 137/3 to 137/5.

Sheat struck twice in quick succession, trapping Smaran Ravichandran and Washington Sundar leg-before for ducks and eight respectively. With India A suddenly struggling at 160/6, Jurel took responsibility for rebuilding the innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter found an important ally in Manav Suthar, adding 62 runs for the seventh wicket. Suthar contributed 22 before departing, but Jurel continued to hold the innings together.

Akash Deep then provided valuable support at the other end as the pair frustrated the New Zealand A attack with an unbeaten 69-run partnership. Jurel moved to 99 not out, leaving him just one run short of a century at stumps, while Akash remained alongside him.

Sheat was the standout bowler for the hosts, finishing with figures of 4-50 from 19 overs. Randell, McKay and Jayden Lennox claimed a wicket each.

Brief scores: India A 291/7 in 88 overs (Dhruv Jurel 99*, Devdutt Padikkal 80; Fraser Sheat 4-50) vs New Zealand A.

--IANS

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