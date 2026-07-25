2nd T20I: Kishan, Tilak help India seal the series with 90-run thrashing of Zimbabwe (ld)

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Blistering half-centuries from wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Tilak Varma set up India’s dominant 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday and sealed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Kishan's explosive 81 off 44 balls and Varma's unbeaten 60 off 29 deliveries set the foundation for India's imposing total of 219/5 after being inserted to bat first. The formidable target proved far too steep for Zimbabwe, as they were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs.

The emphatic triumph also meant Shreyas Iyer got his first series win as India’s T20I captain. Batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who bowls left-arm spin, starred with the ball by taking 3-17 as the Indian attack comfortably defended the score despite losing fast bowler Prince Yadav to an early hamstring injury.

In Kishan’s knock, 46 runs came from mid-wicket and long-on regions, as he employed the pull shot to perfection. Varma, on the other hand, provided the perfect late flourish – 16 of his runs came off the cut shot, to ensure India crossed the 210-run mark.

Both batters frequently shuffled across their crease to align with deliveries outside the off stump, allowing them to pull and sweep the ball at will across the outfield. For Zimbabwe, it was a day to forget with the ball as everyone returned with an economy rate of above eight and strayed too full in their lengths.

After India were pushed to bat first, Abhishek Sharma struck back-to-back boundaries in the first over off Sikandar Raza to get India off to a brisk start before Blessing Muzarabani turned the tide in the second over by removing him for eight after the opener spliced a back-of-a-length delivery straight to backward point.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, fresh off hitting his first T20I fifty, attempted to counter-attack by launching Richard Ngarava for a six and three boundaries in a 19-run third over, with the pull shot fetching him great rewards. But Ngarava got his revenge on the final ball as he had Sooryavanshi caught off his own bowling for 20.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer stabilised the innings alongside Kishan, but Brian Bennett broke the 42-run partnership in the 10th over when Iyer mistimed a cut shot to backward point and departed for 25. Kishan then took control with his measured shot selection to reach his half-century in 33 balls before launching a stunning assault on the Zimbabwean bowling attack.

Joined by Varma, the duo added 94 runs for the fourth wicket. Kishan’s fiery knock came to an end in the 18th over, when he miscued to deep point off Nyamhuri after striking nine fours and two sixes. Varma then picked up the momentum by reaching his fifty in 23 balls, even as Rinku Singh chipped in with a quickfire 12 before falling to Evans, and Shivam Dube finished the innings with a four off the penultimate ball to push India past the 210-mark.

Chasing 220, Brian Bennett hit six boundaries – with the scoop shot being the standout. But the scoop shot brought his downfall when he mistimed one off Thakur and gave a simple catch to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan to fall for 32 off 19 balls.

Prince made an instant impact on his first ball of the fifth over - removing Ben Curran for one as the opener's mis-hit pull off a hard length was caught by third man. Zimbabwe’s slide continued as Dion Myers chopped onto his stumps off Ravi Bishnoi in the final over of power-play.

Skipper Sikandar Raza fell for a three-ball duck when his attempt at a wild swing at a length ball from Prince resulted in a thick edge being caught behind by Kishan. But just as Prince was about to bowl his third delivery, he pulled up mid-run-up with a left hamstring injury and walked off the field, with Shivam Dube completing the remaining over.

Dube eventually struck in the ninth over when Wessly Madhevere gave a simple catch to mid-on, while Tilak Varma’s brilliant game continued when he had Ryan Burl holing out to long-on. While Thakur claimed Tadiwanashe Marumani, Abhishek came in to castle Brad Evans and Newman Nyamhuri in quick succession before having Richard Ngarava holing out to long-on to wrap up a comfortable win for India.

Brief scores:

India 219/5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 81, Tilak Varma 60 not out; Brian Bennett 1-22, Newman Nyamhuri 1-25) beat Zimbabwe 129 all out in 17.5 overs (Brian Bennett 32, Tadiwanashe Marumani 24; Abhishek Sharma 3-17, Prince Yadav 2-10) by 90 runs

--IANS

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