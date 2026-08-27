285 Indian nationals still uncontactable, 54 rescued after Nepal flash floods: MEA (Ld)

Kathmandu, Aug 27 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday evening that 285 Indian nationals remain out of contact following the flash floods in Nepal while a total of 54 Indians have been rescued, including 33 workers of the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu who had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

As India continues to make all efforts to reach out to the missing people through the Nepalese authorities, the MEA has set up a 24x7 Control Room to monitor the prevailing situation.

Earlier in the day, addressing a special media briefing on the Nepal disaster in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Wednesday and expressed India's solidarity with the Himalayan nation, offering all possible humanitarian assistance.

The massive flood, originating in the Tibetan region of China, swept through the transboundary Bhote Koshi River, leaving a trail of destruction in Nepal. The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal has risen to over 270 and over 800 people still remain out of contact, according to Nepali authorities.

Jaiswal stated that several Indian nationals who had gone on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are currently stranded in China. He said that the Indian mission is in touch with the local authorities and has been making efforts for the rescue and evacuation of Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side.

On the status of Indian nationals in China, Jaiswal said, "We have received information that a number of Indian nationals who had gone on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra are currently stranded on the Chinese side. Our Embassy in Beijing is making all efforts for their safe evacuation. There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there, who have sought our assistance for evacuation. Of them, 95 are in Darchen and currently proceeding to Hilsa to cross over into Nepal, four are in Guilin city, 30 in Zutulpuk and they are enroute to the town of Saga and 60-70 others are also heading to Saga. Our mission is in touch with local authorities and they are doing their best for their rescue and evacuation. Let me also tell you that there may be some people who are missing there and we are trying our best to locate them through the local authorities."

He further said, "Separately, we have received information about persons of Indian origin, including a large group from the Isha Foundation, comprising people of Indian origin, some foreign nationals, and maybe some Indian nationals who remain uncontactable. As I said at the beginning of my remarks, the information we are providing you is based on the preliminary information that has been shared with us. We are in a dynamic situation, and we will have more updates on the figures that I have just mentioned."

Meanwhile, India handed over the second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets to Nepal on Thursday to support the Himalayan nation in relief and rescue efforts following the deadly floods.

"A helping hand from India. The second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets has been handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, to support Nepal’s flood relief and rescue efforts. India remains committed to standing by Nepal and its people," MEA stated on X.

–IANS

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