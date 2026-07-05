26.35 crore verified APAAR IDs generated across India

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) About 26.35 crore verified APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) IDs have been generated across India till July 2, creating a single academic identity for every learner as part of the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative, an official factsheet said on Sunday.

APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit student identification number linked to the ABC system. Accessible through DigiLocker and the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) platform, it brings together a student's educational records from higher education, skill and vocational education, and other learning professional programmes onto one platform.

“Further school education records will be also credeitised and mapped with APAAR ID under NAD-ABC. For remote and underserved areas, APAAR IDs can be generated through the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) too,” the factsheet informed.

According to it, the main objective of ABC is to create a flexible, learner-friendly education system in which learning achievements can be recognised, stored, and used throughout a person's life.

It supports the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Credit Framework (NCrF) by enabling credit transfer, multiple entry and exit options, and recognition of learning across different institutions and disciplines.

This means that if a student chooses to drop out of studies after having completed it partially, the credits that he earned are stored in this ABC data bank.

These credits can be used by him towards completion of his studies when he chooses to rejoin in future, under the self-life of seven years for redemption and transfer of the credits.

ABC and APAAR help learners maintain a digital record of their achievements, simplify credit transfer between institutions, and improve transparency in maintaining academic records.

The platform also supports integration with schools, universities, skill institutions, and other education stakeholders, creating a connected education ecosystem.

Together, ABC and APAAR are building a trusted digital ecosystem for academic records, making education more flexible, transparent, and accessible for every learner.

—IANS

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