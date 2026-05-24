24 killed in blast targeting Jaffar Express shuttle in Pakistan's Balochistan

Quetta, May 24 (IANS) At least 24 people were killed and 82 others injured in a blast targeting a shuttle of the Jaffar Express in the country's southwest Balochistan province on Sunday, police sources said.

The shuttle, carrying law enforcement personnel heading home for Eid holidays, had departed from Quetta Cantonment when the explosion occurred around 8:05 a.m. local time, sources told Xinhua news agency on the condition of anonymity.

Multiple bogies derailed and two caught fire following the blast, which also damaged nearby vehicles. Women and children were among the dead and injured, the sources added.

Fifty-seven of the injured were shifted to a military hospital and 25 to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

Preliminary investigations suggested the attack was carried out using a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device packed with more than 70 kg of explosives, according to the sources.

According to local media outlet ARY News, Balochistan's Special Assistant for Home Affairs reported that officials are currently collecting information regarding the incident, promising that more details will be released as they become available.

Authorities have put all relevant agencies on high alert following the explosion. Babar Yousafzai also advised residents to steer clear of the area while emergency operations are ongoing.

Police indicated that the explosion caused damage to nearby buildings, shattering windows and glass panes due to the force of the blast. Law enforcement teams have secured the area, and rescue operations have commenced.

Earlier this week, Section 144 was imposed in Pakistan's Balochistan province, which the authorities have said is a precautionary measure against potential terrorist threats, local media reported.

The notification issued by the Home Department stated that the restrictions will remain in force for 30 days, including a ban on the display of weapons, double riding on motorcycles and gatherings of five or more individuals, Pakistan's daily, The Express Tribune, reported.

--IANS

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