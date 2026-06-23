June 24, 2026 2:16 AM हिंदी

2026 FIFA WC: Too old? Too slow? Ronaldo answers with ‘two goals and a record’

Too old? Too slow? Cristiano Ronaldo answers with ‘two goals and a record’ as Portugal thrash Uzbekistan 5-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Just days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo was the target of relentless criticism as he failed to score in Portugal's opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Portugal captain endured a frustrating, goalless opener against DR Congo, prompting social media to erupt with jokes, memes, and questions about whether the 41-year-old still had what it takes to perform on football’s biggest stage.

For many, age had finally caught up with the legendary forward.

However, Ronaldo had other ideas.

Against Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on Tuesday, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner delivered the perfect response, scoring twice in the first half and rewriting the history books in the process. It also propelled Portugal to a thumping 5-0 win against Uzbekistan.

The message was clear early in the match.

Just six minutes into the contest, Joao Cancelo surged down the right flank and drilled a low cross into the penalty area. Ronaldo was exactly where great goal scorers are expected to be. The Portuguese icon calmly swept home from close range to give his side the lead and send a warning to his critics.

But he wasn’t finished.

In the 39th minute, Ronaldo struck again, doubling both Portugal’s advantage and his personal tally for the night. The celebrations carried an extra edge, as if the veteran striker was determined to remind the football world that class does not fade with age.

The first goal was far more than just another World Cup strike.

It made Ronaldo the first footballer in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups — Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, and now USA-Mexico-Canada 2026.

It also made Ronaldo, at 41 years & 138 days, the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup behind Roger Milla of Cameroon, who scored a goal in 1994 at the age of 42 years & 39 days.

Twenty years after making his World Cup debut as a 21-year-old, Ronaldo continues to achieve feats no player before him has managed.

His latest milestone came barely 24 hours after Lionel Messi became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, ensuring that football’s two greatest stars of the modern era continue to raise the bar even in the twilight of their careers.

The contrast with Portugal’s opening match could not have been sharper. The player who was mocked, doubted, and written off after one quiet performance suddenly looked unstoppable. Every sprint, every touch, and every finish seemed fuelled by the criticism that followed him into Houston.

As the goals went in, social media’s mood changed dramatically. The jokes disappeared. The criticism faded. In its place came admiration.

“Ronaldo, take a bow,” read countless posts from fans and pundits alike.

For one unforgettable evening, the Portuguese superstar reminded everyone why he remains one of football’s greatest-ever competitors.

The critics questioned him after one match.

Ronaldo answered with two goals, a historic record, and yet another chapter in an extraordinary legacy.

Result:

Portugal v Uzbekistan

C. Ronaldo 6', 39'

N. Mendes 17'

A. Nematov 60' (OG)

R. Leão 87'.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

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