2026 FIFA WC: Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six editions

Houston, June 23 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the history books by becoming the first footballer to score in six different FIFA World Cup editions after finding the net in Portugal's Group K clash against Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain reached the landmark just six minutes into the contest, putting his side ahead with a trademark close-range finish. The goal came after Joao Cancelo surged down the right wing and delivered a low pass into the box, which Ronaldo converted first time from inside the six-yard area.

The strike marked another remarkable chapter in Ronaldo's extraordinary international career. Having made his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 as a 21-year-old, he has now scored in every tournament he has featured in - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026.

Ronaldo scored once during Portugal's run to the semi-finals in 2006 and added a goal each in the 2010 and 2014 editions. His most productive World Cup campaign came in Russia in 2018, where he netted four times, before adding another goal in Qatar four years later as Portugal reached the quarter-finals.

The veteran forward had faced criticism following a subdued display in Portugal's opening match against DR Congo, but he responded emphatically by delivering a record-breaking goal on the biggest stage in world football.

Ronaldo's latest achievement came just a day after Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the highest goal scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup as he scored his 18th goal against Austria.

Despite holding numerous international records, Ronaldo is still searching for his first goal in a World Cup knockout match and has never played in a World Cup final. However, with Portugal aiming for a deep run in the expanded 48-team tournament, the legendary forward could add further milestones to his already glittering resume.

Ronaldo now has nine World Cup goals to his name and remains one of the central figures of the 2026 tournament as Portugal pursue their quest for global glory.

--IANS

sds/bsk/