June 24, 2026 2:16 AM हिंदी

2026 FIFA WC: Records are nice, goal is to help team achieve its objectives, says Ronaldo

Records are nice, goal is to help team achieve its objectives, says Ronaldo after helping Portugal thrash Uzbekistan 5-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

Houston, June 24 (IANS) After a record-breaking outing in which he scored two goals in the 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo said what mattered more to him was that the team achieved its objectives."

Ronaldo scored in the 6th and 39th minutes and set several FIFA World Cup records, and got Portugal's campaign up and running.

After the match, he said, "I'm very happy. But for me, the most important thing is our work and the confidence we showed. The team performed really well and improved a lot. As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining.

"Obviously, speaking personally, records are always nice, but my goal is always to help the national team achieve its objectives," he added.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was very satisfied with the manner in which his players responded after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Congo DR in their opening match.

"This was the response we had in the dressing room. There are times when you need a game like the first one to grow in the tournament. Today we saw a team with the same attitude and commitment, but with greater maturity because it was no longer the opening match. I’m very pleased with the result," said Martinez.

It was Ronaldo who started Portugal's response on Tuesday.

After seeing the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland hit the headlines at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Ronaldo had to respond, and the Portugal legend reached lift-off in Houston in fine fashion.

Playing in his sixth World Cup finals, the 41-year-old got the ball up and running against Uzbekistan with a brilliant close-range effort following Joao Cancelo's cross.

It was a history-making goal — Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cups, and he also became the second-oldest scorer in tournament history behind Cameroon's Roger Milla. The relief on Ronaldo's face after he struggled in the opener against Congo DR was palpable.

Inspired, the veteran netted his second with a well-taken strike into the corner just before half-time for his 10th World Cup goal to become Portugal's leading scorer in the global finals, ahead of the legendary Eusebio with nine.

In between, Ronaldo played a role in Portugal's second goal, acting as a clever decoy for Nuno Mendes's brilliant first-half free-kick. A fourth came via an Uzbekistan own goal midway through the second half, with Rafa Leao putting the icing on the cake in the 87th minute.

Having got their first World Cup goal against Colombia, Uzbekistan thought they found the scoresheet again with a stunning effort from distance from Azizjon Ganiev. The goal was ruled out for a foul, however. The debutants' campaign hangs in the balance.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Records are nice, goal is to help team achieve its objectives, says Ronaldo after helping Portugal thrash Uzbekistan 5-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Records are nice, goal is to help team achieve its objectives, says Ronaldo

Too old? Too slow? Cristiano Ronaldo answers with ‘two goals and a record’ as Portugal thrash Uzbekistan 5-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Too old? Too slow? Ronaldo answers with ‘two goals and a record’

Gulbarga Mystics register 95-run win over Shivamogga Yodha in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Mysuru. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Gulbarga Mystics register 95-run win over Shivamogga Yodha

India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling London-leg opener of the FIH Pro League on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIH

Men's FIH Pro League: India beat Pakistan 4-3 in thrilling London-leg opener (Ld)

'23rd June bringing all kinds of magic', says Rohit Sharma after receiving Padma Shri on Tuesday.

'23rd June bringing all kinds of magic', says Rohit Sharma after receiving Padma Shri

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six editions of the FIFA World Cup with a goal against Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium in Houston on Tuesday. Photo credit: FIFA

2026 FIFA WC: Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six editions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, witness the exchange of MoUs between India and Qatar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for condolences on Ras Laffan accident

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slams party's internal strategy, warns of minority narrative

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slams party's internal strategy, warns of minority narrative

Akshay Kumar opens up on his relationship with money

Akshay Kumar opens up on his relationship with money

Productive discussions on advancing trade pact negotiations with US: Piyush Goyal

Productive discussions on advancing trade pact negotiations with US: Piyush Goyal