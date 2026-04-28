1st WT20I: Shorna’s lone battle goes in vain as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in series opener

Sylhet, April 28 (IANS) Bangladesh women's cricket team suffered a 25-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the opening game of the three-match T20i series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, despite a spirited knock from Shorna Akter.

Chasing 162 for victory, Bangladesh Women finished on 136 for seven in 20 overs. Shorna was the standout performer with a well-crafted 60 off 45 balls, registering her maiden half-century in WT20Is. Her innings included four boundaries and two sixes, but she lacked meaningful support as wickets fell regularly at the other end.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted an imposing 161/4 after being put in to bat. Half-centuries from Harshitha Samarawickrama and Imesha Dulani laid the foundation for the total. Samarawickrama played an aggressive hand, scoring 61 off just 35 balls, while Dulani contributed a steady 55 from 40 deliveries.

Sri Lanka lost Hasini Perera early in the innings, but skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Dulani stitched together a 42-run partnership to stabilise the innings. Athapaththu made 32 before falling to Sultana Khatun.

The momentum firmly shifted in Sri Lanka’s favour during an 80-run stand between Dulani and Samarawickrama, which propelled the visitors to their highest WT20I total against Bangladesh, surpassing their previous best of 158 set in 2023. Although Nahida dismissed Dulani after her fifty, Samarawickrama continued to attack, striking five fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh made a brisk start in the chase, with Dilara Akter and Juairiya Ferdous adding 39 runs in just 3.3 overs. However, the innings quickly unravelled after Juairiya’s dismissal, as the hosts slipped from 39 without loss to 44 for four in a dramatic collapse. Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana Joty, and Dilara all fell in quick succession.

Sobhana Mostary attempted to rebuild alongside Shorna, but her slow-paced 16 off 26 balls added pressure to the chase. Once she departed, the task became even tougher for Bangladesh.

Despite Shorna’s resistance, the required rate kept climbing, and Bangladesh Women ultimately fell short. For Sri Lanka, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, and Athapaththu claimed two wickets each to secure the win.

The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 161/4 in 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 61, Imesha Dulani 55; Sultana Khatun 2-29, Nahida Akter 1-26) beat Bangladesh 136/7 in 20 overs (Shorna Akter 60, Dilara Akter 23; Chamari Athapaththu 2-19, Malki Madara 2-31) by 25 runs.

--IANS

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