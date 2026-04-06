April 06, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

16 Indian-flagged vessels with 433 seafarers remain in Persian Gulf: Govt

16 Indian-flagged vessels with 433 seafarers remain in Persian Gulf: Govt

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The government on Monday said that 16 Indian-flagged vessels with 433 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region, as in the past two days, two LPG vessels, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) continues close monitoring in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions, according to an official statement after the inter-ministerial briefing on West Asia.

“DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of over 1,599 Indian seafarers so far, including 120 in the last 24 hours from airports and various regional locations across the Gulf,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, port operations across India remain normal with no congestion reported. State Maritime Boards of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry have confirmed smooth functioning.

The Embassy of India in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,777 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India.

This includes 895 Indian students and 345 Indian fishermen. The fishermen travelled from Armenia to Chennai on April 4, 2026. The Embassy also facilitated the transit of two foreign nationals—one from Bangladesh and one from Sri Lanka.

Of the total evacuated, 1,545 crossed into Armenia and 234 into Azerbaijan. India has expressed appreciation to the authorities of Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan for their support in facilitating safe transit of the evacuees, said the government.

The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remaining the highest priority.

Since February 28, around 7,30,000 passengers have travelled from the war-affected region to India.

“In the UAE, airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations, with around 90 flights expected to operate today to India. Flights continue to operate from Saudi Arabia and Oman to various destinations in India,” said the government.

--IANS

na/

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