14 killed, 33 injured in Udhampur bus accident (Ld)

Jammu, April 20 (IANS) At least 14 people were killed, and 33 others were injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Udhampur), Prem Singh, said that so far 14 people have lost their lives and 33 are injured in the bus accident that occurred en route when the bus was coming from Ramnagar to Udhampur town.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that some of the injured persons have been shifted to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Udhampur town, while others are being treated at Ramnagar.

“Right now, the priority is to rescue the injured and provide them with all possible medical help,” the officer said.

The cause of the accident was being ascertained, said the officials. The bus had turned turtle in the accident, and more details were awaited.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State (MoS) PMO and Lok Sabha member from Kathua-Udhampur seat, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on X, “Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur."

He said the rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. "Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured.

“I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Sh Rajinder Sharma."

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected.”

Office of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said, “Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident involving a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister affirmed that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief, and that all necessary assistance is being extended.”

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti earlier said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic Udhampur - Ramnagar bus accident in which twelve people lost their lives. Condolences to the bereaved families & pray for the swift recovery of those injured”.

Overloading, overspeeding, rash and negligent driving, in addition to bad road conditions, are the main reasons for accidents in hilly districts of Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of the union territory.

The traffic department has deputed special teams in these hilly areas to check overloading, overspeeding, rash and negligent driving, road rage, etc., so that precious human lives are not lost to human error.

--IANS

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