13 killed in Kumamoto earthquake: Japanese PM Takaichi

Tokyo, July 29 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday said that 13 people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolted Kumamoto prefecture. She said that extensive damage, including human injuries, building collapses, fires, and road damage, has been confirmed following Tuesday's earthquake.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck Kumamoto Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres at 4:27 pm (local time) on Tuesday, Japan's Kyodo News reported, citing the country's Meteorological Agency.

Takaichi offered condolences to the victims and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. She assured that the Japanese government is working swiftly to assess the damage caused by the earthquake, while relevant ministries and agencies are working to address initial responses.

The Japanese PM expressed the government's commitment to restore essential infrastructure like electricity in regions impacted by power outages and water shortages. The Self-Defence Forces have, meanwhile, been conducting water supply operations and carrying patients.

Takaichi held the Second Extraordinary Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters Meeting for the Kumamoto earthquake on Wednesday. Kumamoto Prefecture Governor Kimura, as well as Deputy Minister Tsushima of the Cabinet Office, attended the meeting virtually.

Following the meeting, Takaichi, in a post on X, wrote, "Regarding search and rescue operations, the Self-Defense Forces have been reinforced to approximately 4,600 personnel, the police to approximately 2,000, and the fire services to approximately 1,400, with tireless search and rescue activities underway."

"Search and rescue operations are a race against time. At sites including 'ION Mall Kumamoto' and the 'Nippon Paper Yatsushiro Mill,' there are still people awaiting rescue. I requested that each operational unit, while strengthening personnel and equipment, devote every effort to saving and rescuing as many lives as possible," she added.

Japanese PM said that evacuation shelters have been established at approximately 450 locations, with around 7,700 people taking refuge. She said that the ministries and agencies are working to provide support to shelters, including essential items like food and water, cardboard beds, hygiene products, and toilet paper, as well as arranging air conditioners and power supply vehicles.

"I once again requested that they accurately grasp the needs of affected individuals and municipalities, and devote full efforts to ensuring good shelter environments, including heatstroke prevention measures. In particular, given the large number of disaster victims staying in their vehicles ('vehicle camping'), I requested that they ensure a robust supply of gasoline, and strengthen patrols and follow-up care by public health nurses and others to prevent 'economy class syndrome'," stated Takaichi.

--IANS

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