Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahatt Khanna backs Rohit Roy's TV remark, says 'TV is standing nowhere'

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Chahatt Khanna has weighed in on actor Rohit Roy's recent controversial comments about television, saying that while she has not watched his entire interview, she agrees with his version when it comes to the quality, concepts and creativity currently being offered on the medium.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Chahatt said she did not want to comment on Roy's statement without watching the complete interview, but agreed that television does not match films and OTT when it comes to certain aspects of storytelling and creativity.

“I don't know about that statement because I haven't seen the entire interview. But, yes, the quality of work. See, I am from TV and I respect TV medium the most. Because TV makes us actors very strong,” she said.

The actress further pointed out, “We shoot for 12-15 hours just like that. But that is not the case in films. But in films, creativity is of a different type. In OTT, creativity and detailing is of a different type.”

Elaborating on her agreement with Rohit Roy's larger point, Chahatt said that when it comes to concepts and creativity, television currently has a lot of catching up to do.

“But when you talk about concept and when you talk about creativity, I think it has been said from that aspect. So, definitely, if you look at the story and creativity, TV is standing nowhere, right?” she said.

At the same time, Chahatt acknowledged the enormous reach of television and said its content is largely driven by what its mass audience wants to consume.

“But definitely, it targets the masses. So, the audience wants what the TV is targeting. And that's why they are showing that. It's absolutely business, I believe,” she added. 'If you are a creative actor, then definitely you won't be able to relate to TV'

Chahatt, who has herself been part of many popular television shows, further explained why she has found it difficult to connect with some of the concepts being offered to her.

“Yes, if you are a creative actor, then definitely you won't be able to relate to TV, which even I don't do. Like, I can't relate to TV shows, the offers I get like Naagin etc, I can't relate to them,” she said.

The actress, however, admitted that things could have been different and infact better professionally had she been able to connect with such projects.

“But I think if I could relate to them, then it would have been a better opportunity for me. But what I can relate to, I can relate to. So, I think it's each to its own,” Chahatt added.

For the uninitiated, Rohit's comments came during an interview, where he was asked about the perceived hierarchy between television and films and whether TV had become more professional while losing its class to the craft.

The actor, who himself rose to fame through television with shows such as Swabhimaan and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, was candid about his assessment of the medium. He described television as a “dustbin medium”, arguing that much of its content is forgotten quickly and that the industry produces repetitive material with limited creativity.

Rohit had also spoken about the difference in how television and film actors conduct themselves in public. He stated that film stars generally carry themselves with greater style, class, grace and dignity, while making a broader observation about the behaviour and appearance of some television actors.

–IANS

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