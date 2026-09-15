September 15, 2026 3:39 PM हिंदी

Vikrant Massey stresses importance of mental health: 'Today, the meaning of success is something else’

Vikrant Massey stresses importance of mental health: 'Today, the meaning of success is something else’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey has highlighted the growing importance of mental and emotional well-being while reflecting on how the definition of success has evolved over the years.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘12th Fail’ actor said that success today is not limited to professional achievements or material comforts but also includes good health, peace of mind and the ability to live a happy and fulfilling life. Speaking about how conversations around mental and emotional health have evolved over the years, Vikrant said, “20 years ago, we didn't talk about mental health. 20 years ago, we didn't talk about emotional health. Today, these things are being discussed in public forums because somewhere, we all realize that health is wealth.”

Elaborating on his perspective on success, he added, “If you are healthy, then you are successful. Even if you don't have a big house. If you can sleep peacefully at night, if you don't have to take sleeping pills, then you are successful. If you have the support of your elders in your house, then you are successful.”

Vikrant further acknowledged how rapidly the world is changing and how these developments are influencing people’s priorities and aspirations.

“Today, the meaning of success is something else. And like technology, it is going to change rapidly. The world is progressing at an unprecedented pace, which we cannot fathom. Today, you are mastering the skill set. Tomorrow, it becomes redundant. That is the speed at which the world is moving,” he concluded.

On the acting front, Vikrant Massey is set to portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming film "White." Inspired by true events surrounding Colombia’s 52-year civil war, the film revolves around Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s efforts to mediate and facilitate peace negotiations with FARC leaders.

Producer Mahaveer Jain had earlier praised Massey’s performance, saying that the actor has delivered a remarkable portrayal of the spiritual leader. He was quoted as saying, “At a time when the world is seeking solutions to wars and conflicts, White comes at the right moment. Through its powerful narrative, it shows the way forward and is a precious gift from India to the world.”

“Vikrant has outdone himself in the film. I am sure that his powerful portrayal of global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, coupled with the film’s profound impact, will mesmerize audiences worldwide.”

--IANS

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