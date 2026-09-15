India, South Korea discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary, cultural, people-to-people ties

Seoul, Sep 15 (IANS) India's Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, held a meeting with members of the South Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly on Tuesday, with discussions held on ways to further strengthen parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people ties.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in South Korea on X wrote, "Strengthening India–ROK Parliamentary Ties. Ambassador met with members of the ROK-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly, including Chairperson Yun Ho-jung, Vice Chairpersons Moon Jeong-bog and Yoon Young-seok, and Members Kim Young-jin and Kim Jung-ho. They explored ways to further strengthen the parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries."

On September 9, Gourangalal Das met Pohang City Mayor Park Yong-sun and discussed advancing collaboration in industry, deepening educational and cultural exchanges, and expanding tourism ties.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in South Korea wrote, "Ambassador met with Mr Park Yong-sun, Mayor of Pohang City and discussed advancing collaboration in industry, deepening educational and cultural exchanges, and expanding tourism ties. The meeting builds on the long-standing economic ties between India and Pohang city, reinforcing our Special Strategic Partnership with South Korea."

On September 3, Gourangalal Das met the Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups Committee, Kim Seong-won, and discussed strengthening economic and commercial relations, supply chain cooperation, clean energy and promoting SMEs and startups of both nations.

"Ambassador met Rep. Kim Seong-won, Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual benefit, including strengthening economic and commercial relations, supply chain cooperation, clean energy and promoting SMEs and Startups of both countries," the Indian Embassy in South Korea posted on X.

The Indian Ambassador also met Song Ki-heon, Chairperson of the Science and ICT and Broadcasting and Communication Committee and discussed ways to leverage the complementary strengths of both nations in Science and Technology, including cooperation in critical and emerging technologies such as AI, Quantum and Space sciences.

On August 15, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar extended greetings to South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun and the people of South Korea on their National Liberation Day and expressed commitment to advancing the Special Strategic Partnership.

"Greetings to FM Cho Hyun, the Government and people of Republic of Korea on their National Liberation Day. Committed to advancing our Special Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Diplomatic ties between India and South Korea were established in 1973. Both countries formed a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2010, which was elevated to 'Special Strategic Partnership' in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to South Korea. The two nations marked 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

--IANS

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