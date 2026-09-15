September 15, 2026 3:36 PM हिंदी

India, South Korea discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary, cultural, people-to-people ties

India, South Korea discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary, cultural, people-to-people ties

Seoul, Sep 15 (IANS) India's Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, held a meeting with members of the South Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly on Tuesday, with discussions held on ways to further strengthen parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people ties.

Following the meeting, the Indian Embassy in South Korea on X wrote, "Strengthening India–ROK Parliamentary Ties. Ambassador met with members of the ROK-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly, including Chairperson Yun Ho-jung, Vice Chairpersons Moon Jeong-bog and Yoon Young-seok, and Members Kim Young-jin and Kim Jung-ho. They explored ways to further strengthen the parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries."

On September 9, Gourangalal Das met Pohang City Mayor Park Yong-sun and discussed advancing collaboration in industry, deepening educational and cultural exchanges, and expanding tourism ties.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in South Korea wrote, "Ambassador met with Mr Park Yong-sun, Mayor of Pohang City and discussed advancing collaboration in industry, deepening educational and cultural exchanges, and expanding tourism ties. The meeting builds on the long-standing economic ties between India and Pohang city, reinforcing our Special Strategic Partnership with South Korea."

On September 3, Gourangalal Das met the Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups Committee, Kim Seong-won, and discussed strengthening economic and commercial relations, supply chain cooperation, clean energy and promoting SMEs and startups of both nations.

"Ambassador met Rep. Kim Seong-won, Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual benefit, including strengthening economic and commercial relations, supply chain cooperation, clean energy and promoting SMEs and Startups of both countries," the Indian Embassy in South Korea posted on X.

The Indian Ambassador also met Song Ki-heon, Chairperson of the Science and ICT and Broadcasting and Communication Committee and discussed ways to leverage the complementary strengths of both nations in Science and Technology, including cooperation in critical and emerging technologies such as AI, Quantum and Space sciences.

On August 15, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar extended greetings to South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun and the people of South Korea on their National Liberation Day and expressed commitment to advancing the Special Strategic Partnership.

"Greetings to FM Cho Hyun, the Government and people of Republic of Korea on their National Liberation Day. Committed to advancing our Special Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Diplomatic ties between India and South Korea were established in 1973. Both countries formed a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2010, which was elevated to 'Special Strategic Partnership' in 2015 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to South Korea. The two nations marked 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

--IANS

akl/sd/

LATEST NEWS

SRK reveals what gives him ‘kingly feelings’ during his day

SRK reveals what gives him ‘kingly feelings’ during his day

Anupam Kher recalls working with David O. Russell in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’: ‘An experience that I will always treasure’

Anupam Kher recalls working with David O. Russell in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’: ‘An experience that I will always treasure’

India, Air India have been a wonderful experience: Outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson

India, Air India have been a wonderful experience: Outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson

Malaysian athletes get taste of SAI facilities ahead of Asian Games, call it a 'lucky training centre'

Malaysian athletes get a taste of SAI facilities ahead of Asian Games, call it a 'lucky training centre'

Ekta Kapoor poses with TV OG villains Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani at Ganpati celebrations

Ekta Kapoor poses with TV OG villains Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani at Ganpati celebrations

Rasika Dugal shares a pic of ‘Mirzapur’ queens featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar

Rasika Dugal shares a pic of ‘Mirzapur’ queens featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar

'Challenge is immense but players are ready': India eye elusive singles gold in squash at Asian Games

'Challenge is immense but players are ready': India eye elusive singles gold in squash at Asian Games

China’s BRI projects in Bangladesh expand trade access, deepen strategic footprint in Bay of Bengal: Report

China’s BRI projects in Bangladesh expand trade access, deepen strategic footprint in Bay of Bengal: Report

Pakistan: Journalists voice concern over court's delay in hearing jailed human rights lawyer couple's applications

Pakistan: Journalists voice concern over court's delay in hearing jailed human rights lawyer couple's applications

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahatt Khanna backs Rohit Roy's TV remark, says 'TV is standing nowhere'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Chahatt Khanna backs Rohit Roy's TV remark, says 'TV is standing nowhere'