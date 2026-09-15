'Challenge is immense but players are ready': India eye elusive singles gold in squash at Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) An eight-member Indian squash team will head to Japan from Chennai on Friday for the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, looking to better their five-medal haul in Hangzhou 2022 (held in 2023) while also eyeing an elusive gold medal in singles.

India have won 18 medals — three gold, four silver and 11 bronze — in squash since the sport debuted at the Asian Games in 1998.

Although the country has grown into a squash powerhouse in the region, Saurav Ghosal’s silver (2014 & 2022) in men’s and bronze by Dipika Pallikal Karthik (2014 & 2018) and Joshna Chinappa (2018) in women’s remain India’s best singles performances in the continental extravaganza.

At Hangzhou, the two gold medals were won by Dipika and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu in mixed doubles and the men in the team event, silver by Ghosal in singles and the two bronze by Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh in mixed doubles and the women in team competition.

The squash event at this Asiad will be held between Sept 23 and Oct 2 featuring singles, mixed doubles and men’s and women’s team competitions, with the singles champions earning direct berths for the sport’s Olympic debut at Los Angeles in 2028.

Women’s world No 20 and reigning junior world champion Anahat (third seed) and men’s world No 24 Abhay (second seed) will spearhead India’s challenge in singles along with men’s world No 38 Veer Chotrani (fourth seed) and women’s world No 63 Tanvi Khanna (seventh seed).

Joshna, who will become the first Indian sportsperson to compete in seven consecutive Asian Games, will be partnering Velavan Senthilkumar in mixed doubles and are seeded third, with Suraj Chand/ Shameena Riaz (9th seed) forming the second mixed doubles pair.

All eight players will feature in the respective men’s and women’s team competitions.

Former women’s world No 10 Joshna, 39, has competed in every Asiad since 2002, while Aichi-Nagoya will see Chotrani, Senthilkumar, Chand and Shameena make their Asian Games debut.

“We have a strong blend of continuity and new talent in both our men’s and women’s teams, and I believe we have a very strong chance of improving on our medal tally from the last edition,” said national coach Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu.

The support group also comprises British former world No 1 James Willstrop, former India women’s player Surbhi Misra and physiotherapist Dimple Kamalakannan.

On the elusive singles gold, player-turned-coach and Arjuna award winner Sandhu said, “We know the challenge is immense, but we also believe we have players capable of making that breakthrough.

“Anahat is now emerging as one of the leading players of her generation. Given her current form, confidence and progress on the international circuit, she certainly looks like one of our strongest prospects.

“We remain realistic and respectful of the quality of opposition in Asia. Our focus is on taking one match at a time, executing our plans and ensuring that every player is fully prepared for the pressure of the Asian Games.”