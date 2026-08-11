Vishnu Vishal's film with director Arunraja Kamaraj dropped; Actor cites creative differences, budgeting issues as reason

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal on Tuesday announced that his upcoming project with director Arunraja Kamaraj had now been dropped as a result of budgeting issues and creative differences cropping up between the director and him.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement on the decision to drop the film, Vishnu Vishal said, "Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation in the air recently about my next project with director Arunraja Kamaraj, and I felt it was only right to clear the air and let audiences know exactly where things stand - it's something they deserve to know."

Stating that the project in question had been one that he had been looking forward to for the past year, Vishnu Vishal said he had been preparing strenuously for it over the last 10 months.

"It was a film I hoped to begin after the release of Gatta Kusthi 2, and I was excited to bring it to life," he claimed.

However, the actor said, "Unfortunately, in recent times, the project has run into creative differences with the director, along with budgeting issues. Budgeting, in fact, seems to be one of the biggest challenges the industry is grappling with right now."

Pointing out that he had tried his best to make things work, Vishnu Vishal said that despite every effort that had been made, they had decided not to move forward with the project.

"I understand that it is a difficult decision for both Arunraja Kamaraj and myself, but we have to part ways with this project and I wish him all the best for his future endeavors. The legal processes attached, will take their own time to settle and get sorted. As always, I remain excited about what lies ahead. But sometimes, as an actor who also wears the hat of a producer, difficult decisions have to be made - and this was one of them," he explained.

The actor and producer concluded the statement, saying, "Right now, my focus is on the upcoming release of my film 'Irandu Vaanam' and my brother's film 'Yellow Yellow Dirty Fellow'. Also, I'm working on something really exciting and unique, and will be dropping the official announcement very soon. Thank you all for your continued love and support. I hope to receive the same in the days to come."

--IANS

mkr/