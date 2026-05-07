Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu seeks President rule, fresh elections in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Zoho co-founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu on Thursday called for the imposition of President’s Rule and fresh elections in Tamil Nadu, saying the current political situation in the state appears unstable.

In a post on microblogging platform X, Vembu said the “numbers do not seem to add up” and argued that any government formed under the present circumstances would likely face instability due to competing political pressures.

“Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better,” he wrote.

He further noted that President’s Rule followed by fresh elections with strict enforcement against “cash-for-votes” practices would be the best course of action.

“President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict ‘no cash for votes’ enforcement. Then we will see who has the real mandate,” he wrote on X.

The Zoho co-founder also expressed confidence that actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could secure a ‘super majority’ if fresh elections are held.

“I think the TVK will come back with a super majority and if the DMK-AIADMK want to stop that, let them fight together,” he stated.

Vembu further said the BJP should contest independently in Tamil Nadu, even if it results in zero seats, calling it a “fresh start” for the party in the state.

“The BJP should fight alone, even if it leads to zero seats, time for a fresh start for the BJP in TN. Let the people decide afresh,” he added.

TVK had emerged as a major political force in the state in the recent Assembly polls, narrowly missing the majority mark in the 234-member House.

--IANS

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