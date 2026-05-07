Palak Tiwari says she's done her ‘bit of easy acting’, wants to now challenge herself as an actor

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari seems to have become more particular about the projects that she plans to opt for.

The actress who made her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan' feels she is all set to explore roles that challenge her as an actor, stating that she has already explored her share of “easy acting”.

The actress in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke about what drew her to her upcoming intense OTT drama Lukkhe.

Palak opened up about why she instantly connected with the story and decided to come on board for the project.

Sharing what made her say yes to the show, Palak initially quipped, “I think we all can agree that I have done my bit of easy acting.”

She added, “I can do that, but honestly, I remember reading the script I got for the audition without any context. I didn’t know anything about my character or even the character I was auditioning with. I got two or three scenes for the audition, and one of the scenes I read genuinely made me tear up without any context.”

She further added, “I think that’s such a special feeling because as actors, sometimes you remain detached from what you are reading. But this story really spoke to me, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it somehow. It makes your job easier as an actor when you truly feel the emotions being portrayed and relate to them on some level."

She added, "That really motivated me to try something so different from anything I have done before. All credit goes to the story. Exploring a drama like this has always been a dream.”

Palak, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, where she played a supporting role.

The film opened to mixed reviews, but Palak’s screen presence caught attention.

The young actress will now be seen playing a pivotal role in Lukkhe, which also stars rapper King, Shivankit Parihar, and Lakshvir Singh Saran, Raashi Khanna. The series which marks Palak’s OTT debut, is set to premiere on OTT on May 8.

---IANS

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