May 07, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai on his ‘Hero’ Jackie Shroff: So proud of him as a man, actor

Subhash Ghai on his ‘Hero’ Jackie Shroff: So proud of him as a man, actor

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Subash Ghai has said that in his five-decade-long journey as a filmmaker, he has done his best to groom “non-actors, raw actors and actors to shine on screen”. He went on to heap praise on his “Hero” actor, Jackie Shroff, and said that he is still very proud of him.

Subhash shared a picture of Jackie holding onto the poster of the 1983 film “Hero”, which marked the entry of the actor into the world of cinema.

The filmmaker then went on to write on Instagram: “In my journey as a filmmaker I did my best to groom non actors raw actors n actors to shine on screen n I feel happy that they are still at their peak with audiences. But some get into the orbit of their own success they deserve but some have same love n respect for the maker they started (sic).”

He then wrote about Jackie and said: “N one of them is HERO who started as hero in #Mukta arts n still remain as HERO for millions of people today. I m so proud of him as a man n actor both always (sic).”

Hero also features Meenakshi Sheshadri. It became a blockbuster at the box office and established Jackie as a leading Bollywood actor. The film was remade in Telugu and Kannada in 1980s and in Hindi in 2015 with the same title.

As per the synopsis, the film follows a hitman named Jackie hired by a gangster to settle scores with a police commissioner. Jackie abducts the commissioner’s daughter, Radha, but ends up falling in love with her and undergoes a transformation.

Meanwhile, Ghai’s notable work includes Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Krodhi, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal.

His last directorial was Kaanchi: The Unbreakable in 2014. The drama film stars debutant Mishti Chakraborty, and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles alongside Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty.

It followed a 19-year-old woman named Kaanchi, who witnessed Sanjay Kakda, an influential politician's son, murdering her lover, Binda. She flees her village and devises a plan to take revenge on the Kakda family.

--IANS

dc/

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