Fake labels push risky Chinese goods: US

Washington, May 7 (IANS) The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has launched a nationwide crackdown on fake safety labels and counterfeit certification marks allegedly being used to push dangerous foreign-made products into American homes, with a particular focus on products linked to China.

The federal agency on Wednesday (local time) announced a new enforcement initiative targeting companies and sellers accused of using counterfeit safety certifications to evade US consumer protection laws, deceive buyers and undercut legitimate American businesses.

“Fake safety labels are being used to push dangerous products into American homes while evading US law and undercutting honest businesses,” CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman said in a statement.

“We will hold accountable those who cheat the system and put American families at risk,” Feldman added.

The Commission said many of the products under scrutiny originate overseas, including from manufacturers operating in the People’s Republic of China.

According to the agency, counterfeit certification marks are increasingly being used to bypass US safety requirements and move hazardous products through e-commerce platforms and other trade channels.

The crackdown comes as US regulators face growing concerns over the volume of imported consumer goods entering the country through online marketplaces.

As part of the effort, the CPSC has issued a formal request for information seeking public input on the scale and impact of fake consumer safety labels. The agency said comments must be submitted within 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The Commission is asking businesses, consumer groups, testing laboratories and consumers to provide information on the prevalence of counterfeit safety labels in retail and online stores, the safety risks posed by such products, methods used to detect fake markings and the broader economic impact on consumers and compliant businesses.

The agency also wants recommendations on actions it can take under existing federal authorities.

Under US law, it is illegal to sell, distribute or import consumer products carrying counterfeit certification marks.

The Commission said information gathered through the public consultation process would help determine whether additional enforcement, policy or regulatory measures are needed.

Officials are also examining whether fake safety labels are part of wider schemes involving falsified testing documents, deceptive import practices and coordinated attempts to bypass US consumer safety requirements.

The latest action builds on a broader CPSC campaign targeting unsafe imported products and tightening oversight of testing and certification systems.

Earlier this year, the agency withdrew accreditation from four China-based testing laboratories after identifying what it described as unreliable and falsified test results that could have allowed hazardous products into the American market.

The Commission has also recently taken action against imported products, including lead-leaching faucets, dangerous electrical appliances and counterfeit toys that posed choking hazards.

--IANS

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