Nidhi Shah on stepping into the digital world with ‘Vedha’: Enjoyed exploring something new

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Nidhi Shah, who gained prominence for playing the role of Kinjal in the show “Anupamaa”, is metamorphosing into an OTT star with the upcoming show “Vedha”. The actress said she enjoyed exploring something new and pushing herself out of her comfort zone.

Nidhi said that her new character, Vedha, is layered and intense.

“Vedha is deeply driven and ambitious. She exists in this world where power and survival matter a lot. What makes her interesting is how she navigates all of it while holding on to her own identity,” she said.

For Nidhi, the transition from the small screen to the digital world has been exciting and challenging.

“It’s my first step into the digital space, so there was a sense of excitement. At the same time, the style of acting and storytelling is quite different from television. I really enjoyed exploring something new and pushing myself out of my comfort zone,” she said.

Nidhi added: “People have loved me as Kinjal, and I’m very grateful for that. But Vedha is completely different, and that’s exactly what attracted me. She’s strong, layered, and has a very different journey. As an actor, I wanted to explore a new side of myself.”

She also shared some key differences between the two mediums.

While television comes with fast-paced schedules, OTT allows actors to slow down and focus on the finer details. “The storytelling is more subtle and realistic, which I really enjoyed,” she said.

Recalling her first reaction to the role, Nidhi shares, “I was excited because the character felt very different from anything I’ve done before.”

Talking about Anupamaa, it is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is one of the longest-running Indian television soap opera. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role.

The show previously featured Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. Since 2024, the show has Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria.

Anupamaa tells the story of Anupamaa Shah, a homemaker whose family holds her in low regard and whose husband cheats on her. She gains self-respect and becomes independent. The character then navigates relationships and societal expectations while on her path of personal growth.

--IANS

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