Brendan Fraser quips about getting his ‘57-year-old gear’ in shape for new ‘Mummy’ film

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Brendan Fraser has confirmed that another ‘Mummy’ film is finally in the works, saying he is doing his best to get his “57-year-old gear” back in shape for the much-loved return to the adventure franchise, which first released in 1999.

Fraser was talking to Jimmy Fallon about the movie on “The Tonight Show”.

A clip from the talk show was shared on social media, where the host asked: “People are saying that you're getting another Mummy film back together. Is this true, or are you doing another?

To which, the actor, who played Rick O'Connell in the film, nodded his head and said yes.

To which the host added: “You are doing it! What do we know about it so far? Is there anything you're allowed to tell?”

Fraser replied: “Well, we're going to get the band back together… The only way to do it, right? Yeah, of course. So we're going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for the last 20 whatever years. “

Fallon questioned: “Did you ever think they were going to do this?”

The actor said he was “hopeful for a long while and then I was like, no, I don't know if they are.”

“You know, other Mummy movies got made. And anyway, look, what we're going to do is saddle back up, go back to the locations. I should probably stop talking like this. However, I know that. Please wish me luck. I'm doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape.”

The clip was captioned: “Brendan Fraser and the original cast of The Mummy are returning for its fourth installment! #FallonTonight.”

The Mummy was directed by Stephen Sommers. It stars Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Arnold Vosloo.

The Mummy follows adventurer and treasure hunter Rick O'Connell as he travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with librarian Evelyn Carnahan and her older brother Jonathan, where they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest with supernatural powers.

--IANS

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