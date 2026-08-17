August 18, 2026 1:52 AM हिंदी

Amaal Mallik speaks on the ease of working with Armaan Malik, Arijit Singh

Amaal Mallik speaks on the ease of working with Armaan Malik, Arijit Singh

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has composed the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has spoken up on the equation that he shares with superstar playback singer Arijit Singh and his brother Armaan Malik.

The composer spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the BKC area of Mumbai, and shared that he can easily walk up to both Arijit and Armaan, and tell them if something doesn’t sit right with their vocals, and in some cases tell them that the other singer will record the final version of the song.

He told IANS, “With Armaan and Arijit, I have a relationship. I always tell both of them, ‘Armaan or Arijit will sing this song. I want you also to try, and let's see who does the best job’. So, that relationship is there. And for Armaan, like Arijit will sing so many demos that he became Arijit Singh. Armaan has also assisted a lot in Sonu Nigam's recordings, KK's recordings”.

“Armaan has also recorded Arijit in a lot of songs. So, a singer learns from all these things. Yes, from that point of view, you can say that he is not getting the experience to learn the ropes of the industry given composer use AI for scratch vocals”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Awarapan 2’ is a sequel to ‘Awarapan’, and sees Emraan Hashmi reprising his role of Shivam Pandit. While ‘Awarapan’ was dubbed a flop upon its release, the film gained a significant loyal following in later years, eventually attaining the cult-status owing to its music, and Emraan Hashmi’s performance. ‘Awarapan 2’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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