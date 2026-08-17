August 18, 2026 12:14 AM हिंदी

Cancelo confirms Barca return after ending contract with Al-Hilal

Joao Cancelo confirms return to Barcelona after ending contract with Al-Hilal

Madrid, Aug 17 (IANS) Portuguese international defender Joao Cancelo is on the verge of returning to FC Barcelona on a permanent deal, the player confirmed on Monday.

The 32-year-old spent a successful six-month spell on loan at Barcelona from Al-Hilal last season, but had to return to the Saudi Arabian club at the end of Barcelona's title-winning campaign. He and Al-Hilal reached an agreement to end their relationship over the weekend, and Cancelo flew into Barcelona on Monday.

The defender posted an image of himself inside the plane with the message "coming back home," and spoke briefly to the press on his arrival at the airport. "I am very happy to be here, which is where I want to be," said Cancelo, who is expected to sign a three-year contract in the coming days.

Busquets returns to club in coaching role

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets has returned to work at FC Barcelona eight months after ending his playing career at Inter Miami. The 38-year-old was confirmed by FC Barcelona as a member of the Barca Atletic (Barcelona B-team) squad as one of the assistants to Juliano Belletti.

"The Barca legend joins Juliano Belletti's staff to contribute his experience and football knowledge to the club while he completes his coaching course," reports the FC Barcelona official website.

The website adds that Busquets returns to the club "three years after ending his playing career with the first team. After 15 seasons wearing the Barca shirt, the player from Badia del Valles continued his career at Inter Miami, where he played for two and a half seasons before announcing his retirement."

Busquets was a legend at Barcelona, progressing through the youth system to make his first-team debut in 2008 and going on to play 722 times for the first team. He also made 143 appearances for the Spain national team.

Barcelona will be defending their La Liga title and are also hoping to claim European glory.

--IANS

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