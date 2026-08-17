Teenage pregnancy biggest concern in Bengal, says Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS) With the BJP-led West Bengal government set to complete 100 days in office on Tuesday, the state administration is preparing to showcase the achievements and key initiatives undertaken during its first 100 days.

West Bengal Health Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee said teenage pregnancy remains one of the biggest concerns for the state. “Teenage pregnancy is the biggest concern. Unfortunately, Bengal tops the list. It is a serious problem, and we are making every possible effort to prevent it,” Mukherjee said.

He identified several areas where the problem is particularly prevalent, including Murshidabad. He said that in some areas, the issue is concentrated within a particular community and cannot be eliminated overnight.

“We are making every possible effort. The child protection policy will also help,” the minister said. Mukherjee said local community doctors are being sent to interact with people as part of a door-to-door campaign. “We have to eliminate this problem from its roots,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources at the state Secretariat in Nabanna said that one of the key achievements being highlighted as part of the government’s 100-day report would be the progress made in handing over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing unfenced stretches of the India-Bangladesh border across several districts.

According to data provided by the state Land and Land Reforms Department, which is under the Chief Minister, more than 767 acres of land have already been handed over to the BSF in nine border districts. The state Cabinet has also approved the transfer of around 362 acres of additional land, taking the total land allocated to the BSF to more than 1,100 acres.

In addition, more than 44 acres have been allotted to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts for border security purposes.

Another 110 acres have been allotted in Darjeeling for the battalion headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). According to secretariat sources, another major focus of the government’s 100-day achievements will be the expedited allocation of land for various infrastructure projects. These include the Sevok-Rangpo broad-gauge railway project, a 100-bed ESI hospital in West Midnapore district, government warehouses and power substations, besides smaller land parcels required for other infrastructure projects.

The reopening of 16 closed jute mills in the state within the first 100 days is also expected to feature prominently in the government’s list of achievements. The government is also expected to provide details of the foundation stones laid for various projects across the state, along with the investment involved in these projects and the estimated employment opportunities they are expected to generate.

--IANS

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