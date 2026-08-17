APL 2026: Dihingia, Maurya guide Barpeta Braves to seven-wicket win and top spot

Guwahati, Aug 17 (IANS) Saurav Mousum Dihingia and Abhilash Maurya struck unbeaten half-centuries as Barpeta Braves defeated Barak Legends by seven wickets in the Assam Premier League at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

The victory took Barpeta to the top of the points table with 12 points and also made them the second team to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Put into bat, Barak Legends were restricted to 120/8 in their 20 overs. Abdul Ajij Kuraishi provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 50 off just 26 balls, including a four fours and four sixes. Bishal Saha contributed 20 off 27 balls, while Shraban Kumar Khound added 11.

Barpeta's bowlers kept the scoring under control throughout the innings. Rajesh Prasad was the pick of the attack with 3/26, while Abhilash Maurya and Arun Sonar claimed two wickets apiece. Maurya was particularly economical, conceding just 14 runs from his four overs.

In reply, Barpeta lost Hrishikesh Das and Pranjal Paul early before captain Denish Das was dismissed for a duck, leaving the Braves at 30/3 in the sixth over. However, Saurav Mousum Dihingia and Abhilash Maurya produced a superb recovery.

Dihingia remained unbeaten on 56 off 51 balls, striking three fours and two sixes, while Maurya finished unbeaten on 41 off 38 deliveries, with three fours and two sixes. The pair's unbroken partnership carried Barpeta to 124/3 in 18.3 overs and secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

The result marks another significant milestone for Barpeta Braves in the inaugural league. With 12 points from nine matches, they have moved to the top of the table and become the second team to seal qualification for the next stage.

Brief scores:

Barak Legends: 120/8 in 20 overs (Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 50*, Bishal Saha 20, Sibsankar Roy 12; Rajesh Prasad 3/26, Abhilash Maurya 2/14, Arun Sonar 2/14)

Barpeta Braves: 124/3 in 18.3 overs (Saurav Mousum Dihingia 56*, Abhilash Maurya 41*; Rabi Chetry 2/16, Mohit Thakur 1/17)

Result: Barpeta Braves beat Barak Legends by 7 wickets

--IANS

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