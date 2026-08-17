Gujarat: Botad gets Vande Bharat connectivity as train begins running via Gandhigram route

Botad (Gujarat), Aug 17 (IANS) Gujarat’s Botad district on Monday gained direct Vande Bharat connectivity with the Sabarmati-Veraval service beginning operations through the Gandhigram-Botad route, following a change approved by the Railway Board.

The revised route came into effect on August 17, bringing the semi-high-speed service to the town and improving rail connectivity for passengers travelling between Ahmedabad and Saurashtra.

Botad Assembly constituency MLA, Umesh Makwana, flagged off the Vande Bharat Express at Botad railway station and welcomed the train.

Bhavnagar MP, Nimuben Bambhaniya, and the Bhavnagar divisional railway manager were also present, along with other representatives and railway employees.

The service operates as train No. 26901 on the Sabarmati-Botad-Veraval route and No. 26902 in the return direction.

The revised alignment takes the train through Gandhigram and Botad instead of its earlier route via Viramgam, Surendranagar and Rajkot. The change is aimed at providing a more direct connection between Ahmedabad and destinations in Saurashtra.

The new service is expected to benefit passengers from Botad and nearby areas travelling towards Sabarmati and Veraval.

It will also provide a faster and more convenient option for devotees travelling to Somnath, as well as for traders, students, employees and other passengers.

The revised service also includes a permanent halt at Chital in Amreli district, further extending Vande Bharat connectivity in the Saurashtra region.

Alongside the Vande Bharat service, electric train operations have also begun on the Botad-Gandhigram railway route, according to officials. The development is expected to improve the speed and convenience of rail travel for passengers using the corridor.

"I have made representations to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking better railway facilities for Botad," Makwana said.

He has also sought additional Vande Bharat services connecting the town with major cities.

Among the proposed routes are Bhavnagar–Botad–Vadodara–Surat–Mumbai and Bhavnagar–Botad–Sabarmati–Delhi. If introduced, the proposed services would provide passengers from Botad and the Bhavnagar region with direct modern rail links to Vadodara, Surat, Mumbai, Sabarmati and Delhi.

Makwana said, “Continuous efforts are being made to provide the people of Botad with better railway facilities and more convenient rail connectivity with important cities as well as religious and economic centres of the state. Necessary representations and efforts for the development of Botad’s railway facilities will continue in the future as well.”

--IANS

mys/uk