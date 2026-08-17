August 18, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

1st Test: 'A lot to learn from him', Manav Suthar talks about experience of bowling with Jadeja

'A lot to learn from him', Manav Suthar talks about experience of bowling with Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Galle, Aug 17 (IANS) Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has revealed that he wants to learn from the experienced Ravindra Jadeja after taking four wickets to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 284 in their first innings in the first Test at Galle International Stadium in Galle on Monday.

Suthar claimed 4-76 in 21.4 overs, which gave India a lead of 178 on first innings in Galle, and then praised veteran spinner Jadeja for his consistency and stump-to-stump bowling as the duo shared seven wickets. Jadeja claimed 3-67 in 21 overs, reaching the 350-wicket mark in the process.

For Suthar, the biggest takeaway on Monday was not his four-wicket haul but the opportunity to bowl alongside Jadeja and learn from him.

“There are a lot of things that I can learn from him (Jadeja). He uses the (bowling) crease so well. His consistency while bowling at stumps is world-class. So, I would like to learn from him that no matter what the batsman is doing," Suthar said at the end of Day 3.

India's fine performance on Day 3 also gave a glimpse into the next generation of the team’s spin attack as Suthar delivered a career-defining performance. He also learned virtues like patience and sticking to a stump-to-stump line while bowling long spells.

“How long can one bowl on the stumps? Can you get a false shot? So there’s a lot to learn from him," he added.

India's fine performance on Day 3 also gave a glimpse into the next generation of the team’s spin attack as Suthar delivered a career-defining performance.

Suthar also took notes on how the Sri Lankan spinners bowled on the Galle pitch over the first two days, picking up aspects like how to vary pace and get purchase from the strip.

“They bowled well yesterday. They varied their pace, and I feel that on this wicket, the more consistent you are, the more purchase you get. So that’s what we were trying to do," he said.

The 24-year-old Suthar made an immediate impact when pressed into action as he claimed a wicket with his first ball by dismissing the experienced Dinesh Chandimal.

“It’s a very good feeling to get a wicket on the first ball. It gives you lots of confidence throughout the game. I was also playing in the County cricket (for Warwickshire)," he said.

--IANS

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