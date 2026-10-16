October 16, 2026 9:49 PM हिंदी

Zero electricity bill, potential for additional income through net metering: Beneficiaries hail PM Surya scheme

Zero electricity bill, potential for additional income through net metering: Beneficiaries hail PM Surya scheme

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh and Odisha on Friday hailed the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, saying that the scheme has resulted in zero electricity bills, thereby cutting down down on their monthly expenditure, and has also provided the potential for additional income as the surplus electricity generated by the system is fed back into the grid through net metering.

The PM Surya Yojana aims to provide affordable and sustainable energy to citizens across the country.

In Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, residents have benefitted from the scheme by receiving significant relief from high electricity bills.

The scheme, implemented by the Central and state governments, is helping households move towards energy conservation and self-reliance.

In addition to reducing electricity expenses, rooftop solar installations are contributing to environmental protection.

Beneficiary Rudra Prakash Sahu shared that he has installed a 3-kilowatt solar panel system on the roof of his house. As a result, he no longer has to pay any electricity bills.

Speaking to IANS, Sahu said: "I received a subsidy of Rs 78,000 from the Central government and Rs 30,000 from the state government, which has provided me with significant financial relief."

He mentioned that, previously, the burden of monthly electricity bills was a major challenge; however, his bill has now been reduced to zero.

"Furthermore, the surplus electricity generated by the system is fed back into the grid through net metering, creating the potential for additional income," Sahu said while expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare scheme.

Bijay Kumar Mishra from Odisha's Kendujhar echoed similar view.

Mishra told IANS: "A solar system has been installed at our home under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. The electricity bill has come down drastically. Previously, we also faced a lot of inconvenience while working, but now it has become very convenient."

"Therefore, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I wish for the Prime Minister to continue to govern for many more years," he added.

--IANS

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