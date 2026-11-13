'Ends speculation': Lalit Modi welcomes BCCI's stance on 12-team IPL

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi has welcomed the BCCI's clarification ruling out an immediate expansion of the league to 12 teams, but stressed that the tournament's schedule must be revised to accommodate the mandatory 94-match format and avoid the extreme heat in the final weeks of May.

Modi's comments came after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the proposal to expand the IPL from 10 to 12 teams by 2028 had not been discussed, either formally or informally, within the Board.

Taking to X, Modi said he was glad the official statement had put an end to speculation about the possibility of a 12-team competition in the immediate future. "I am glad this official comment for now ends speculation of 12 teams. Also, I showed you all what it will take to get the games scheduled to the 94 games going forward, which is mandatory," Modi posted.

He also called for changes to the tournament calendar, arguing that the schedule would need to move forward even if the BCCI could not implement the format he had previously proposed.

"Even if BCCI cannot adopt the earlier schedule and one has to live with may end finish the schedule will nevertheless has to move to second week match. Moving it up 3 weeks into the third week of February will definitely be the first step to avoiding the last three weeks of May, which is the worst heat. You cannot escape climate change; I am sorry. We have to adapt and not continue to ignore reality at the cost of other cricket," he added.

Saikia had recently stated that the Board's immediate priority was the 2027 edition that will be the 20th season of the IPL. No move has also been made yet to raise the team purse from Rs 125 crore to Rs 150 crore before the 2027 mega auction, said the secretary.

It has been announced that the auction on December 16 will be the last auction of the current cycle.

--IANS

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