Monali Thakur promises to treat Diljit Dosanjh to Mishti Doi: You won't be able to leave Kolkata

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Singer and actress Monali Thakur promised to treat Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh with Mishti Doi after the 'Chamkila' actor playfully complained that Monali did not feed them Mishti Doi, despite promising to do so.

On Friday, Monali uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle, saying that now she will treat Diljit to the entire Bengali thali, after which they will also relish Mishti Doi, which is a dessert.

Monali was also confident that after getting a taste of the rich Bengali cuisine, Diljit would not be able to leave Kolkata.

She said in the clip, "Pajji, you remembered me after so many years and that too, you remembered me for Mishti Doi. That is so sweet. Now I will have to feed you Mishti Doi."

"However, I can't just feed you Mishti Doi because that's just dessert. So you need to have the entire meal before that. So now you have to eat the entire Bengali meal. Because I know if you get a chance to eat what we eat. If I feed you the proper Bengali meal, you won't leave Kolkata and go back. I can say this with a guarantee. I can say this with assurance. You just tell me the date and the time. No matter where I am in the world. I will definitely come and feed you."

"When Butter Chicken meets Mishti Doi!! Paajii!! @diljitdosanjh .(sic)," she captioned the post.

For those who do not know, as part of Diljit's Aura India Tour 2026, he is scheduled to perform in Kolkata on 19 December 2026 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

Talking about the concert, Monali requested Diljit to perform at least one Bengali song during the concert.

"If you sing a Bengali song there. This is my request. Please sing a Bengali song. Which they know. You can't even imagine what is going to happen. It will be amazing. If you need suggestions. I will DM. I will DM the entire list."

--IANS

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