US: House Republicans threaten former Nvidia chief executive Huang subpoena

Washington, Nov 13 (IANS) Three Republican House committee Chairmen have said they would subpoena former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and the company’s general counsel if they did not agree by Friday evening to appear for closed-door interviews about chip exports and national security concerns.

The lawmakers requested a transcribed interview with Huang on December 1 and with Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter on December 2. They set a deadline of 8 p.m. EST on November 13 for written confirmation.

The letters were signed by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford.

“We request written confirmation of your acceptance of this request by 8 p.m. EST on November 13, 2026, or a subpoena will be issued,” the chairmen wrote to Huang.

The letters are requests for voluntary appearances backed by a subpoena threat.

In a separate letter, Mast asked Jeffrey Kessler, the Commerce Department’s under secretary for industry and security, to appear at a hearing on December 3 at 10 a.m.

The lawmakers said they wanted answers about chip smuggling, military use of advanced artificial intelligence chips by US adversaries and reports of private companies interfering in export-control policies and investigations.

The letter to Teter referred to reports involving Nvidia customer Megaspeed. Those references set out subjects for congressional questioning, not findings that Nvidia or its executives had committed wrongdoing.

“As reports continue to come to light regarding Jensen Huang, NVIDIA, and Megaspeed, there are clear national security concerns that need to be addressed immediately,” the three chairmen said in a joint statement.

“We need to know the full extent to which our national security has been put at risk.”

The renewed requests followed a conversation with Nvidia staff on Wednesday, according to the letters. The chairmen described the December 1 interview proposed for Huang as an accommodation reflecting recent events.

Their letter to Teter also said other committees reserved the right to issue separate subpoenas and could seek testimony at an open hearing.

The chairmen urged Congress to include four measures in the National Defense Authorization Act: the AI Overwatch Act, Chip Security Act, Match Act and Remote Access Security Act.

Earlier Thursday, Representative Richard Neal and Senator Ron Wyden, the senior Democrats on the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees, announced an inquiry into the administration’s approval of Nvidia chip exports to China. They asked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to preserve related records and questioned the legality of the tariff arrangement.

Nvidia announced Huang’s departure on Thursday. According to its Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the board had accepted his resignation as chief executive on Wednesday, November 11, effective immediately.

--IANS

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