IFL 2026/27: Nagaland Utd set for historic home debut; Bengaluru Utd host Real Kashmir in double header

Bengaluru/Dimapur, Nov 13 (IANS) FC Bengaluru United host Real Kashmir FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium while Nagaland United SC make their home debut when they welcome leaders Gokulam Kerala FC to the Chümoukedima Football Stadium in Dimapur in another weekend double-header in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026/27 on Saturday.

FC Bengaluru United return to the Bangalore Football Stadium sixth in the table with three points from two matches. After defeat in their opening fixture, they marked their first home game in the Indian Football League with a 4-3 win over Mohammedan SC last Friday.

Headers from Marat Tareck and Gautam A. put them two goals up inside 20 minutes, and after Mohammedan drew level at 3-3, substitute Akshunna Tyagi headed the winner in the 91st minute. A second home win on Saturday could lift Head Coach Nallappan Mohanraj’s side into the top four.

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Nallappan Mohanraj said, “After losing our first game, the next match was very crucial, so bouncing back to get three points on our home turf was very important and gives us the confidence to go deep in this competition.

“The 4-3 result was great for the fans, but as a coach, I do not like to concede too many goals. We have understood our defensive lapses, worked on them in training, and we are prepared to flex ourselves to the maximum to get points against an experienced team like Kashmir.”

Russian striker Marat Tareck, one of the scorers against Mohammedan, said the mood in the camp had stayed high since that win.

“Everyone was really happy after the first win, and because we have a really good coaching staff who take care of the atmosphere, we could just enjoy the moment,” said Tareck. “In all the training and video sessions since, we have enjoyed the win, and we are looking forward to getting more points.”

Real Kashmir FC, captained by Marcus Joseph, travel south eighth in the table with one point from two matches. The Snow Leopards drew 1-1 with Sreenidi Deccan FC at home last Saturday. Lesotho forward Thabiso Nelson Brown, named Man of the Match, put them ahead in the 19th minute.

He reacted first after Sreenidi goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh saved Joseph’s header from Lalawmpuia Sailo’s cross. Colombian forward David Castañeda Muñoz equalised in the 52nd minute, and Brown came close to a winner ten minutes from time, but Kamaljit turned his effort away.

Looking ahead to the trip, Head Coach Ishfaq Ahmad said, “Away matches are always difficult, and you only get two days to adapt before you have to perform. The Bangalore Football Association ground is a challenge in itself, especially playing on that turf.

“We know FC Bengaluru United will have good confidence after their 4-3 win against Mohammedan SC, but we are here to compete. From our first to our second match, we have grown, and hopefully we will perform the same way we did against Sreenidi and play disciplined football to get a positive result.”

Mousa Qureshi said the squad had settled quickly in Bengaluru. “The boys have been gelling well together since the first day of the season, everyone is quite motivated, and we have adjusted well to the Bengaluru weather,” said Qureshi. “It is a long season ahead, and we are improving each day and backing each other up. We know our ability and what we can do in this league, and hopefully the next match brings our first win.”

Saturday’s match will be the first meeting between the two clubs in the Indian Football League.

Home comfort for Nagaland United SC

Nagaland United SC will play in front of their own supporters for the first time in the IFL 2026/27 on Saturday evening. The debutants are fifth with three points from one match, and a win would draw them level on points with the leaders.

That single match was a 3-1 victory over Real Kashmir in Srinagar on October 30. JH Remlala scored in the third minute, and Vanlalhriatzuala K. doubled the lead in the 21st. Real Kashmir pulled one back through an own goal in the 59th minute before Vanlalhriatzuala, named Man of the Match, restored the two-goal cushion in the 74th.

Speaking ahead of the club’s first home match, Head Coach Kaizad Ambapardiwalla said, “Winning our IFL debut against Real Kashmir has given the players confidence and belief, but we understand that every match brings a new challenge. Gokulam Kerala FC are a quality side with experience, and we expect them to be well-organised, physically strong and dangerous in key moments.

“Playing our first-ever IFL home match in Nagaland is a matter of great pride and responsibility, and our primary focus is on maintaining our discipline, managing the tempo and fighting for a positive result.”

Captain Rohmingthanga said the occasion carried meaning well beyond the result.

“I thank God for our away win in Kashmir, and while the dressing room mood is good, one win is just a start,” said Rohmingthanga.

“As captain, my job is to make sure the boys don’t feel the pressure, but feel the pride, because this is not just 90 minutes – this is history for Nagaland. We want to make our home a fortress, and we will give everything for this badge and this state to make our supporters proud,” he added.

Two-time champions Gokulam Kerala FC top the table with six points from two matches. Head coach Carlos Eduardo Parreira’s side won 1-0 against 10-man Rajasthan United FC in Jaipur last Saturday. Brazilian forward Crislan Da Silva reacted first to a looping clearance in the 68th minute and lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper. The trip to Chümoukedima is the latest in a run of five consecutive away matches.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Carlos Eduardo Parreira acknowledged the challenge of facing a motivated debutant side backed by a vocal home crowd, but emphasized his squad's title ambitions.

"We had a good preparation coming off a strong away win, and we want to keep this good momentum going," Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Carlos Eduardo Parreira said.

"Nagaland had a very good game against Real Kashmir away, and since it will be their first match at home, we know they will come very strong against us with the support behind them. Our players are experienced and know how to deal with these situations."

Outlining the club's objectives, Parreira added, "Since we started the season, we have been preparing the team to finish in the top three and potentially be champions. If we want to be champions, we need to win these away games. We know it will be very tough to play here, but to continue our plans, we need to get these three points."

Gokulam Kerala FC's Ghanaian forward Dennis Antwi echoed the confident mood within the dressing room as they chase a third consecutive victory. "The team is very motivated," Dennis Antwi said. "We are very happy to have won two games in a row, but we remain focused, and tomorrow we hope to keep the winning momentum going."

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.

With FC Bengaluru United and Real Kashmir FC both desperate to climb the table, and Nagaland United SC aiming to mark their historic home debut with a win against league leaders Gokulam Kerala FC, Saturday's double-header promises plenty of action and emotion.

--IANS

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