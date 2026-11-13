Centre announces major reshuffle of top IIS officers

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has a in a top deck reshuffle of its officials, given new postings to six Indian Information Service (IIS) Group ‘A’ officers across PIB, Central Bureau of Communication, and News Services Division with R.K. Jain designated as the new DG (Coordination) for the PIB, with immediate effect, it was announced on Friday.

Kanchan Prasad Mandlaus, Director General (DG), Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Directorate of Publication Division (DPD), New Delhi.

L Madhu Nag, Director General (Media & Communication), PIB, New Delhi, along with the additional charge of Director General (Training), Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Director General (News), NSD, AIR, New Delhi, with the additional charge of Director General, AIR.

Dhiraj M Kakadia, Director General, Directorate of Publication Division (DPD), New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Director General (Media & Communication), PIB, New Delhi. He will also work as Director General (Training), IIMC, New Delhi.

Mattu J P Singh, Director General (Media & Communication), PIB, New Delhi, currently on the strength of PIB, Lucknow, will continue in the same position and will also work as Secretary, Press Council of India (PCI), New Delhi.

Shubha Gupta, Additional Director General (Media & Communication), PIB, New Delhi, currently working as Secretary, PCI, New Delhi, will continue as Additional Director General (Media & Communication), PIB, New Delhi.

The order further directs all Additional Director General-level IIS officers of CBC to report to the Director General (Coordination), PIB, New Delhi. It also states that Chief Media Coordinators (CMCs) of ministries and departments, along with State CMCs and heads of PIB offices, will report to the Director General (Coordination), PIB.

Eight IIS Group 'B' officers have also been given new assignments, with immediate effect, spanning Doordarshan (DD), All India Radio (AIR), regional news units, and the Press Registrar General of India (PRGI).

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting promoted 26 Senior Grade officers of the Indian Information Service (IIS), Group B, to the Junior Time Scale Grade of IIS, Group A, on a regular basis along with new postings.

--IANS

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